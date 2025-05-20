Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Meets Founder Of Bloomberg Media Group

Prime Minister Meets Founder Of Bloomberg Media Group


2025-05-20 02:01:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Michael Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg Media Group, on the sidelines of the 2025 Qatar Economic Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and Bloomberg Media Group, and exchanged views on topics on the forum's agenda, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

MENAFN20052025000063011010ID1109573336

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search