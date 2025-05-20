Prime Minister Meets Founder Of Bloomberg Media Group

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Michael Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg Media Group, on the sidelines of the 2025 Qatar Economic Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and Bloomberg Media Group, and exchanged views on topics on the forum's agenda, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.