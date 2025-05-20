Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Meets British Parliamentary Delegation

2025-05-20 02:01:05
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with a British parliamentary delegation from the House of Commons and the House of Lords, led by Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury HE Mark Garnier, and included Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department of Health and Social Care HE MP Dr. Zubir Ahmed; Chair of the International Development Committee in the House of Commons HE MP Sarah Champion; Member of the House of Lords HE Lord Ross Kempsell. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum 2025.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also exchanged views on topics on the forum's agenda, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

