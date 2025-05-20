Prime Minister Meets British Parliamentary Delegation
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with a British parliamentary delegation from the House of Commons and the House of Lords, led by Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury HE Mark Garnier, and included Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department of Health and Social Care HE MP Dr. Zubir Ahmed; Chair of the International Development Committee in the House of Commons HE MP Sarah Champion; Member of the House of Lords HE Lord Ross Kempsell. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum 2025.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also exchanged views on topics on the forum's agenda, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment