Prime Minister Meets Georgia's Fist Vice Prime Minister


2025-05-20 02:01:05
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia HE Levan Davitashvili, on the sidelines of Qatar Economic Forum 2025.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also exchanged views on topics listed on the Forum's agenda. In addition, they discussed a number of topics of common interest.

