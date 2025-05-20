Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Republic Of Benin Meets Prime Minister

2025-05-20 02:01:04
Doha: President of the Republic of Benin HE Patrice Talon, met on Tuesday with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, on the margins of the Qatar Economic Forum 2025.

Throughout the meeting, they explored avenues for strengthening collaborative ties between the two countries, and exchanged perspectives on the topics listed on the forum's agenda, as well as a range of topics of mutual interest.

