Qatar And Benin Sign Six Cooperation Agreements, Mous

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Benin signed on Tuesday six joint cooperation agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), on the sidelines of the working visit of President of the Republic of Benin HE Patrice Talon to the country.

The signed agreements and MoUs include: an agreement to exempt both countries' diplomatic and special passport holders from visa requirements, an MoU to establish a mechanism for political and diplomatic consultations, an MoU between Qatar's Ministry of Municipality and Benin's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries to cooperate in the fields of agriculture and food security, a cooperation agreement in the fields of education, higher education, and scientific research and an MoU on the mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates, along with an MoU to cooperate in tourism and business events.

In this context, the agreement on visa exemptions and the MoU on mechanism for political and diplomatic consultations, were signed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin HE Olushegun Adjadi Bakari.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi also signed the MoU on agriculture and food security together with Beninese Minister of State, Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of Cooperation HE Romuald Wadagni.

Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater and Beninese Minister of State, Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of Cooperation HE Romuald Wadagni signed the cooperation agreement on education, higher education, and scientific research.

Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin HE Olushegun Adjadi Bakari signed the MoU on the mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates.

Moreover, Chairman of Qatar Tourism HE Saad bin Ali bin Saad Al Kharji and Beninese Minister of State, Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of Cooperation HE Romuald Wadagni signed the MoU to cooperate in tourism and business events.