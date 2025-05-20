Qatar Implements Ambitious Plan To Diversify Economy, Strengthen Key Sectors: PM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said that the State of Qatar is working on an ambitious plan to diversify its economy, focusing on strengthening various sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, education, healthcare, tourism, and technology.

During a conversation at the opening session of the Qatar Economic Forum in collaboration with Bloomberg Tuesday, His Excellency noted that the State of Qatar has built global brands over the past decades, citing Qatar Airways as a prime example, ranking first worldwide over the years, which is a source of pride. He expressed hope to see more successful brands emerging from Qatar.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs added that the State of Qatar is working on a plan to transform its economy into a more diversified one. Over the past 25 years, he said, Qatar has focused on strengthening various industries, including manufacturing, logistics, education, healthcare, tourism, and technology, particularly in light of the global technology revolution.

His Excellency noted that the United Arab Emirates is leading in artificial intelligence, while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is pioneering in data centers, highlighting Qatar's efforts to be an integral part of this technological ecosystem, leveraging its capabilities and resources.

Regarding US President Donald Trump's recent visit to the region, His Excellency affirmed that the visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE is clear evidence of the region's capabilities, sending a strong message to the world that it holds vast potential.

His Excellency described Trump's visit to the region as exceptional and positive, adding that in Qatar, discussions covered various topics related to regional security and future economic cooperation between the two countries, focusing on leveraging available opportunities.

His Excellency emphasized that the region is experiencing significant prosperity and is well-positioned to contribute to future technologies, particularly artificial intelligence. Discussions included partnerships in AI, energy, and expanding Qatar's role in global economic supply chains, particularly within the US, the world's largest economy.

He stressed that State of Qatar is pleased to see the Middle East, particularly the Gulf states, receive attention from the US administration, adding that there are vast opportunities for cooperation between the region and the US in the coming years.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs believes that one of the key aspects of Trump's visit was reaffirming regional stability, addressing critical developments such as US-Iran talks, the situation in Gaza, and Syria's evolving landscape, expressing hope that such meetings lead to conflict resolution and enhanced regional stability, describing Trump as the President of agreements.

Regarding the recent controversy over the aircraft gifted by Qatar to President Trump, His Excellency remarked that he saw the debate stemming from what he calls mutual exchanges between the two nations, adding that the relationship between Qatar and the US is institutional, and it has remained strong across different US administrations, built on a solid partnership.

His Excellency clarified that the matter involves the two countries' defense ministries, carried out transparently and in full compliance with the law, as part of long-standing cooperation over decades, including in Afghanistan and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, describing such exchanges as normal between allies.

His Excellency asked why people think in this way, assuming it is a bribe or that Qatar seeks influence with this administration His Excellency said that he sees no reason for such assumptions and expressed his belief there is a misunderstanding, adding that, unfortunately, some are trying to portray Qatar as engaging in bribery.

His Excellency emphasized that for the past 10 years, media reports have falsely attempted to depict Qatar as bribing its way to host the FIFA World Cup, influencing the European Parliament, or attempting to bribe the Israeli Prime Minister, none of which have ever been proven.

His Excellency underlined that the State of Qatar is committed to building strong partnerships and maintaining respectful international relations, stressing that its cooperation with the US benefits both nations, and that this is widely recognized.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs urged an end to stereotypical perceptions of Qatar as a small, oil-rich Arab state reliant on bribery to achieve its goals, asserting that such misconceptions harm not only Qatar's reputation but also that of other nations and institutions.

His Excellency emphasized that Qatar has never taken secret steps nor engaged in covert deals, clarifying that the matter is being legally audited by the defense ministries of both countries.

His Excellency explained that Qatar aims for transparent exchanges with the US to expedite the aircraft's acquisition, highlighting that many nations have presented gifts to the US in the past.

His Excellency explained that he was not for example drawing a comparison between the aircraft and the Statue of Liberty, nor does he know whether it appeared unusual to the US that the gift came from a small Arab country, adding that many in the US, including politicians, consider Qatar a reliable partner and a trusted ally, citing Qatar's role in counterterrorism and hostage rescues worldwide.

His Excellency concluded that the aircraft gift was not about influence or power but rather part of Qatar's duty as a US ally, just as the US has obligations towards Qatar.

In response to a question about Israel expanding its war on the Gaza Strip, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani warned that unfortunately, the situation is unfolding in this manner, which is worrying everyone, especially in Qatar.

In the same context, His Excellency added that Qatar has been trying from the beginning to mediate to reach an agreement that would alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza and free the hostages so they can return to their families.

From the beginning, Qatar has been trying to chart a course that creates a peaceful and secure environment for everyone, and that is certainly what Qatar aims for. He expressed his belief that the past year and a half has shown that the only way forward is through negotiations, and that unfortunately, negotiations are often sabotaged by narrow-minded political games and are postponed. In this context, he pointed to the first agreement that freed more than 100 Israeli hostages in November 2023 and collapsed a week later.

His Excellency said that the second agreement, based on a framework reached in December 2023, would not be finalized until January 2025, and therefore, the agreement should include multiple phases. He added that everything must be done to avoid a return to war and ensure that all hostages are released, that there is a withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and that there is a clear path to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Strip.

His Excellency added that this agreement collapsed on Mar. 2, and everyone has seen how things have evolved, with a blockade of Gaza now in place for more than 60 days. Some irresponsible statements are said about the humanitarian situation there, and about the distribution of aid and food, which are unprecedented in today's world and should not be acceptable to the international community. Unfortunately, the Israeli government continued these actions with impunity.

His Excellency stressed that despite everything, and despite attempts to sabotage its efforts and the blackmail attempts, Qatar will continue these efforts with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America to achieve stability and peace in Gaza, and to release the hostages so they can return to their families, ensuring peace and security for both sides.

In response to another question about negotiations to end the war, His Excellency revealed that the round of negotiations in Doha over the past few weeks unfortunately did not lead to any progress because there is a fundamental gap between the two sides, with one side seeking a partial agreement, while the other side seeks a single agreement that would end the war and lead to the release of the hostages.

His Excellency added that, therefore, Qatar was unable to bridge this gap through the proposals presented, based on its previous experiences with the first agreement that collapsed, leaving everyone stuck in this situation. He emphasized that the solution can only be achieved through diplomatic means, and that otherwise, there will be additional costs on the Palestinian side and on the hostages' side as well.

His Excellency also pointed out the high sensitivity of this issue at the regional level, especially with the ongoing Israeli campaign not only in the Gaza Strip, but also in the West Bank, Syria, and Lebanon. He emphasized that this is intolerable and that, despite this, all countries and governments are calling for peace and a peaceful settlement that will put an end to this Israeli behavior, which is increasing the anger of the people.

His Excellency added that US President Donald Trump, in his speech in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, spoke of a new Middle East and the essential role of the Gulf states in this regard.

Regarding whether the Palestinian-Israeli conflict poses a threat to regional security, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that this conflict is fundamental to the stability of the region, hoping that an opportunity will be available to end it as soon as possible.

He said that this requires strong leadership from both the Palestinian and Israeli sides and reaching a settlement agreement between all parties that creates conditions that allow for coexistence between the peoples of this region, which has suffered for centuries, despite having a beautiful social fabric with different religions and cultures. However, old wars, proxy wars, and successive conflicts have exhausted it.

In response to a question about the US-Iran dialogue, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani noted the positive momentum, saying that the dialogue with President Trump during his time in the region was good.

Qatar sees him as a president who is trying to communicate with everyone and avoid any wars, noting that this was very encouraging. This determination in itself reflects leadership and political will.



His Excellency added that, on the other hand, Qatar felt the same positivity in Iran.

Qatar is trying to support the Sultanate of Oman's efforts in this regard. He said that after President Trump's visit, he proposed holding a tripartite meeting with the counterparts in Iran and the Sultanate of Oman to discuss ideas that would bridge the gap between the two sides, hoping these ideas would succeed. He added that the last thing Qatar wants in the region is a nuclear arms race or a new round of escalation near Gulf countries.