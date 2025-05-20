Health Minister Affirms Qatar's Active Role In Supporting Global Health Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Minister of Public Health HE Mansour bin Ibrahim Al Mahmoud affirmed the State of Qatar's firm commitment to supporting the World Health Organization (WHO) and its mission to build a healthy future based on strong partnerships and a clear vision for achieving the values ​​of justice.



He emphasized Qatar's belief that health is both an end and a means to achieving a more just, secure, and humane world.



In his address to the World Health Assembly currently being held in Geneva, HE the Minister said that the State of Qatar has a firm belief that health was a cross-border issue.

His Excellency added that the country was committed, through the high-level strategic dialogue with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the 14th General Programme of Work, to achieve WHO's strategic objectives.



He highlighted Qatar's active role in supporting global health security and promoting development and humanitarian assistance to affected countries.



This was demonstrated by its rapid response to crises and ensuring equitable access to health resources in cooperation with its regional and international partners.



HE the Minister also noted that the Third National Health Strategy, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, focuses on achieving universal health coverage, health equity, improving patient experience, and enhancing the efficiency of the health system.



He indicated that the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing for more than a year and a half due to the Israeli aggression, calls for intensified efforts by the international community and international organizations to end this suffering and restore the human right to a dignified life and healthcare.



It is worth noting that the World Health Assembly is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 19 to 27 under the theme "One World for Health."



HE Minister of Public Health Mansour bin Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, is heading the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the meetings.