29/2025・Trifork Group: Reporting Of Transactions Made By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ferd AS
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Ferd AS is represented on the Board of Directors of Trifork Group AG by Erik Theodor Jakobsen
|b)
| Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Group AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 90.00
|160,000
|d)
| Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume -
Price
| Total volume: 160,000
Total price: DKK 90.00
Total value: DKK 14,400,000
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20 May 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jørn Larsen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
| Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Group AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 90.00
|160,000
|d)
| Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume -
Price
| Total volume: 160,000
Total price: DKK value: DKK 14,400,000
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20 May 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
Investor and media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, ..., +41 79 357 73 17
About Trifork
Trifork is a pioneering and global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital solutions. With 1,215 professionals across 71 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software across sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is publicly listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at .
