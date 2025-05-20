Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival Announces Directors And Casts

Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival

Executive Director, David Youse

Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival

The Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival, set for June 8th, has announced its cast, including Tony Award winner Gregory Jbara and others.

- David Youse, Executive Director

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Winning Plays to Be Performed June 8 at Palm Springs Cultural Center



“Casting is everything,” said legendary director Martin Scorsese.“If you get the right people, they make you look good as a director.” That philosophy is on full display at this year's Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival, where two outstanding student-written plays will be brought to life by an all-star lineup of actors and directors from stage and screen. From Tony Award-winner Gregory Jbara (Blue Bloods, Billy Elliot) to fan-favorites David Lambert (The Fosters) and Laura Marano (Austin & Ally), this year's casts are a masterclass in bringing fresh stories to vibrant life.

“The selected plays reflect remarkable talent and originality,” said Festival Founder and Executive Director David Youse.“It's thrilling to see these young voices lifted by such an extraordinary group of artists. It's going to be a wonderful afternoon.”

This year's festival features two winning plays written by local high school students: The Kellogg Murders by Peyton Taylor of Valley View High School and Seven by Kayla McCarty of Ramona High School. Both plays will be presented as staged readings at the Palm Springs Cultural Center on Sunday, June 8, at 12 pm. Tickets are $10 general admission, with free admission for students.

The Kellogg Murders Written by Peyton Taylor | Directed by Desiree Clarke Miller

A dark comedy where Corn Flakes and Wheaties-jealous cereal mascots-embark on a revenge-fueled spree against their sugary competitors. With a satirical edge and outrageous characters, the play skewers nostalgia and brand culture with wit and flair.

Cast:

Raul Valenzuela – Kellogg Corn Flakes

Lou DiMaggio – General Mills Wheaties

Noah Bentley – Tony the Tiger (Frosted Flakes)

Cullen McCarthy – Toucan Sam (Froot Loops)

Michael Shaw – Lucky the Leprechaun (Lucky Charms)

Daniel DiMaggio – Count Chocula

Chuma Gault – Bad Apple & CinnaMon (Apple Jacks)



Seven Written by Kayla McCarty | Directed by Craig Wells

Set in purgatory, seven souls must confront the sins that define them. With only one destined for grace, this powerful drama navigates themes of redemption, judgment, and human nature.

Cast:

John Corr – Envy

Chuck Yates – Gluttony

Keith Hoffman – Greed

Laura Marano – Lust

Anne Etue – Pride

Lizzie Schmelling – Sloth

David Lambert – Wrath

Gregory Jbara – Judgement

As usual, the“dynamic duo” of David Youse and Jack Kenny are keeping the Festival on track. Youse is a veteran actor and producer whose extensive TV credits include Chicago Hope, The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds, and Torchwood. Through his company, Four Things Productions, Youse has raised significant funds for nonprofit organizations with high-profile staged readings such as The Normal Heart (directed by Joel Grey) and Steel Magnolias (directed by Judith Ivey). Kenny, returning this year as a mentor, is the creator of The Book of Daniel and Titus, and was showrunner of Warehouse 13. He has written for Jessica Jones, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and starred on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof. A Juilliard-trained actor, Kenny bridges television, theatre, and education.

The festival will be co-hosted by three past winners: Abigail Alldredge, Anthony Banuelos, and Erik Evans, continuing the festival's tradition of fostering alumni engagement and mentorship. The Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival is dedicated to promoting creative writing in the theatrical form among elementary, middle, and high school students in Riverside County, CA. By offering mentorship, scholarships, and the opportunity for public staged readings, PSYPF invests in the next generation of storytellers, ensuring that diverse and fresh perspectives continue to enrich the world of theatre.

For more information, submissions, and tickets, visit: .

The 2025 Premier Sponsor of PSYPF is The Cherry Lane Alternative.

Leading sponsors include:

Rowan Kimpton Hotel, Palm Springs – Peggy Trott, General Manager

The Palm Springs Cultural Center

City of Palm Springs

The Riverside County Office of Education

Paul Reid and Tom Hartnett

Scott Poland and Eddie Nestlebush

Jason Smith and Tom Valach



The 2025 Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival takes place Sunday, June 8, at 12:00 PM at the Palm Springs Cultural Center (2300 East Baristo Rd., Palm Springs, CA 92262). Tickets are $10 for general admission. Students admitted free. Tickets available at:

David Perry

Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival

+1 415-676-7007

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.