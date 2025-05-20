APEX Biologix Enters Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement With Bioventus LLC For XCELL PRP® System

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- APEX Biologix, a leading provider of advanced biologic interventions and regenerative medicine solutions, is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with Bioventus for the XCELL PRP system throughout the United States for orthopedics and sports medicine. This collaboration utilizes one of APEX Biologix's cutting-edge autologous biologic technologies that allows Bioventus to expand their product portfolio with the addition of this innovative PRP platform.

The agreement allows APEX Biologix to leverage Bioventus' national sales infrastructure and reputation in orthopedics and sports medicine to offer the XCELL PRP system to a broad range of orthopedics and sports medicine providers. XCELL PRP is designed to streamline procedures, optimize platelet concentration, and support consistent clinical outcomes.

“We are assembling the best technology in autologous biologics, focused on specific applications and paired with top key opinion leaders in each market segment,” said Jim Rogers, CEO of APEX Biologix.“We're excited to bring XCELL PRP to a broader physician base through Bioventus' trusted channels and strong customer relationships.”

“There was a lot of due diligence done by both companies to ensure this was the right strategic fit,” added Todd Luoma, President of Corporate Development at APEX Biologix.“We are proud to be partnering with a company as well-respected as Bioventus.”

Bioventus, a global leader in active healing innovations, will distribute the XCELL PRP system as part of its Pain Treatments portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to delivering patient-based, cost-effective solutions.

“PRP is a large and fast-growing market, and our research indicates that most of our customers also use PRP in their practice,” said Anthony Doyle, General Manager, Pain and Restorative Therapies of Bioventus.“The APEX XCELL system offers a customizable treatment platform that enhances physician efficiency and reduces procedural time-key factors that provide a strong competitive advantage in this space.”

The agreement marks a significant step for both companies in advancing care through strategic partnerships and best-in-class technology.

About APEX Biologix

APEX Biologix is a leading provider of advanced biologic interventions, offering physicians innovative tools and educational resources to enhance patient care through regenerative medicine. With a focus on scientific research and targeted clinical solutions, APEX Biologix is committed to advancing the field of autologous biologics.

Learn more at .

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven and cost-effective products that support healing and promote active lifestyles. Its comprehensive offerings span Pain Treatments, Surgical Solutions, and Restorative Therapies. Grounded in evidence-based medicine and high ethical standards, Bioventus is a trusted partner for healthcare professionals around the world.

Visit for more information.

