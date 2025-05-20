Coworking Spaces In Luxury Real Estate Developments Driving Demand In Ras Al Khaimah, According To Leading Developer

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Research has revealed increased demand for co-working spaces across the UAE, with the market expected to grow in value by 43% by 2029

The Luxe Developers is attracting a raft of investors and entrepreneurs by integrating state-of-the-art business facilities within its ultra-luxury residential developments The Luxe Developers AED2.3 billion La Mazzoni development combines professional needs with lifestyle aspirations

The Luxe Developers, a leading UAE-based real estate development firm, has highlighted the growing demand for premium residences featuring integrated co-working spaces from high-net-worth investors. This demand is predominantly driven by investors and professionals seeking flexible, business-ready living environments, which is reshaping the luxury real estate landscape in the UAE.

La Mazzoni Exterior

Underscoring this demand is the latest research from Mordor Intelligence, which shows a surge in co-working spaces across the UAE, with the market expected to grow in value by over 43% by 2029. As a result, luxury residential developers are integrating state-of-the-art business facilities within high-end properties, allowing residents to work seamlessly from home without compromising on luxury.

According to Shubam Aggarwal, Chairman and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers , buyers are increasingly demanding luxury homes that incorporate excellent business and meeting facilities, particularly in their developments in Ras Al Khaimah. He said, "Traditionally, luxury residences have been associated with leisure and exclusivity. However, with remote work and global entrepreneurship on the rise, affluent buyers are now prioritising developments that support their professional needs as much as their lifestyle aspirations."

"Investors and professionals are no longer looking at luxury properties solely as homes or holiday residences; they want spaces that enable them to work efficiently while enjoying an ultra-luxurious lifestyle."

The Luxe Developers has successfully launched two projects on Al Marjan Island, the company's flagship development, the sold-out Oceano, and the recently launched AED 2.3 billion development, La Mazzoni.

The latter is a fully furnished project that combines bespoke luxury with the contemporary, transient lifestyle of the UNHWI investor by crafting spaces that allow them to work efficiently without compromising on the elevated offering.

"With La Mazzoni, we have designed fully furnished luxury residences that meet the demands of a new generation of global business leaders who expect top-tier co-working facilities within their private residence community. In addition to world-class amenities, we have carefully crafted co-working spaces inspired by nature to curate an environment that blurs the boundaries between personal sanctuary and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem," added Agarwal.

With the rapid expansion of co-working spaces in the UAE, Ras Al Khaimah is increasingly becoming a destination where business and leisure cross over. This presents an opportunity for investors and entrepreneurs to acquire property that aligns with their lifestyle and professional aspirations.

The emirate has established itself as a leading investment hub, offering high-end developments while maintaining a more serene and exclusive environment. According to market analysts, prices in the emirate have increased by up to 60%, driven by investor confidence and upcoming mega-developments.

Siddharta Banerji, Managing Director and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers, said, "The future of luxury real estate is about creating homes that are more than just a place to live; they must cater to every aspect of modern life, including business and productivity. This is why La Mazzoni offers fully equipped workspaces alongside world-class leisure amenities. Integrated co-working spaces in La Mazzoni are built to foster networks where like-minded resident entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and creatives can cross paths. Our co-working spaces are designed to inspire ideas and future collaborations."

"Ras Al Khaimah is no longer just a second-home destination; it is now the primary choice for modern investors seeking a lifestyle destination that offers the versatility of a personal retreat combined with a professional hub."

