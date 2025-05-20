Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Message To The Cuban People On Independence Day

Message To The Cuban People On Independence Day


2025-05-20 02:00:45

On Cuba’s Independence Day I want to express my unwavering support and solidarity for the Cuban people. I commend all those who have stood up against over six decades of brutal repression, censorship, and human rights violations at the hands of the illegitimate Cuban regime. Their tireless advocacy for a free, democratic, and prosperous Cuba remains a beacon of hope and resistance for the world. Today we honor their sacrifice, courage, and resilience.

MENAFN20052025004514009831ID1109573310

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search