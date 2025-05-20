Kabul, Ankara Ink Deal Boosting Carpet Exports

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi has underlined the importance of facilitating the export of Afghan carpets to European markets via Turkey.

Azizi met President of Istanbul Carpet Exporters Association Ahmet Diler and the delegation accompanying him, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said.

A statement from the ministry said the meeting focused on enhancing mutual collaboration, particularly in boosting the export of Afghan carpets through Turkey as a key transit route to Europe.

Ahmet Diler praised the quality of Afghan carpets and expressed the readiness of his association – representing nearly 500 members – to support Afghanistan's carpet sector.

Azizi hoped increased cooperation between two countries and reduced tariffs on Afghan carpets by the Turkish government would facilitate exports to European markets, benefiting both nations.

He said:“Afghanistan is ready to actively cooperate in areas such as joint marketing, advertising, launching websites and joint exhibitions, promoting the culture of carpet use and exchanging trade delegations.”

He also proposed the establishment of a joint initiative among carpet-producing nations, particularly Afghanistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan, to promote the global use of traditional carpets.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen joint activities.

The Turkish delegation's visit came in response to an official invitation from the Association of Afghan Carpet Producers and Exporters and is seen as a significant move toward deepening trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

kk