IEA Urges Global Recognition For Sustainable Uplift

KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammad Naeem has called on the international community to recognise Afghanistan as a reliable partner in sustainable development.

Speaking at the Termez Dialogue in Tashkent - Creating a Common Space for Peace, Friendship, and Prosperity – Dr Naeem emphasised that Afghanistan's growing ties with Uzbekistan reflected a shared commitment to sustainable development and regional prosperity.

He said Afghanistan, as the heart of Asia and a bridge between Central and South Asia, had always aimed to play an active and constructive role in regional and international affairs.

“We believe that regional cooperation not only serves the interests of our nations but also contributes to global peace and stability,” he remarked.

Dr Naeem noted in recent years, relations between the Islamic Emirate and Uzbekistan had witnessed unprecedented and significant growth across various sectors.

Highlighting the two countries' historical, cultural and geographical ties, he pointed to numerous joint initiatives in infrastructure, energy, transit and agriculture.

One key example is the construction of the Trans-Afghan railway line, a project that will play a pivotal role in linking Central Asia to South Asia.

In addition, the 500-kilovolt power transmission project from the Surkhandarya province to Pul-i-Khumri is expected to significantly improve energy access in Afghanistan.

He revealed agreements worth $2.5 billion had been signed between the two countries in the fields of agriculture and industry.

The collaboration demonstrated the shared commitment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Uzbekistan to sustainable development, regional stability and the utilisation of shared capacities for the benefit of both nations.

Dr Naeem insisted that the foreign policy of the Islamic Emirate was balanced and rooted in economic principles, regional cooperation and mutual respect.

“We stress that Afghan soil will not be used against any other country, and we expect reciprocal behaviour. We want Afghanistan to serve as a platform for connectivity, transit, trade and cultural cooperation that benefits all,” he commented.

He voiced IEA is willingness to participate actively in all regional initiatives, including those related to infrastructure, transportation, energy transmission, trade, education, climate change and sustainable development.

The deputy minister also expressed the caretaker government's support for balanced development across the region, stating that dialogue, mutual understanding and trust-building were the building blocks of collective progress.

He appealed to the international community, regional states, global organisations and financial institutions to view Afghanistan as a dependable partner and to engage in effective collaboration in continued uplift, infrastructure investment, capacity-building and enhancing the economic well-being of the Afghan people.

Dr Naeem concluded by expressing strong support for the Termez Dialogue, held in line with the UN General Assembly resolution on strengthening connectivity between Central and South Asia.

He described the event as a valuable opportunity for exchanging perspectives, fostering mutual understanding and promoting practical cooperation among nations.

