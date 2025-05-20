Afghanistan's Exports Hit $85.7M Mark Last Month
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan exported goods worth 85.7 million US dollars and imported goods worth 842.8 million during the past one month, the National Statistics and Information Authority said on Tuesday.
In a statement, NSIA wrote Afghanistan made trade transactions worth $928.5 million with a number of countries during the last month of 1404 solar year.
It said the value of Afghanistan's imports from February 19 to March 20 reached $1003.1 million, but from March 21 to April 20, there was a decrease of $160.3 million.
According to the statement, the total value of Afghanistan's exports reached $100.1 million from February 19 to March 20, but from March 21 to April 20, the exports decreased by $14.4 million.
Afghanistan made exports to India, Pakistan and the United Arabic Emirates (UAE) and most of the goods were imported from Iran, China and Pakistan.
NSIA did not disclose items included in the imports and exports.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment