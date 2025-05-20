Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghanistan's Exports Hit $85.7M Mark Last Month

Afghanistan's Exports Hit $85.7M Mark Last Month


2025-05-20 02:00:37
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan exported goods worth 85.7 million US dollars and imported goods worth 842.8 million during the past one month, the National Statistics and Information Authority said on Tuesday.

In a statement, NSIA wrote Afghanistan made trade transactions worth $928.5 million with a number of countries during the last month of 1404 solar year.

It said the value of Afghanistan's imports from February 19 to March 20 reached $1003.1 million, but from March 21 to April 20, there was a decrease of $160.3 million.

According to the statement, the total value of Afghanistan's exports reached $100.1 million from February 19 to March 20, but from March 21 to April 20, the exports decreased by $14.4 million.

Afghanistan made exports to India, Pakistan and the United Arabic Emirates (UAE) and most of the goods were imported from Iran, China and Pakistan.

NSIA did not disclose items included in the imports and exports.

hz/ma

MENAFN20052025000174011037ID1109573306

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search