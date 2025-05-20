IOM Highlights Afghan Humanitarian Needs At EHF

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Director in Afghanistan has stressed the importance of protecting Afghan refugees and providing them with essential services.

Mihyung Park also said half of Afghanistan's population relied on humanitarian aid.

The fourth edition of the European Humanitarian Forum (EHF) commenced on Monday and will end today (Tuesday).

IOM in Afghanistan wrote on its X handle:“Ongoing forced returns of Afghans from Iran and Pakistan to Afghanistan are increasing hardship on families & communities where half the country relies on aid to survive.

“@IOMAfghanistan chief Mihyung Park is at #EHF2025 to speak about protection and vital services at borders.”

This year's forum comes at a time when US President Donald Trump, after returning to office, has implemented controversial decisions to reduce humanitarian aid to foreign countries.

The move has sparked serious concerns among aid organisations and vulnerable nations, as the United States had long been one of the world's largest humanitarian donors.

