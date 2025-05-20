IOM Highlights Afghan Humanitarian Needs At EHF
KABUL (Pajhwok): The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Director in Afghanistan has stressed the importance of protecting Afghan refugees and providing them with essential services.
Mihyung Park also said half of Afghanistan's population relied on humanitarian aid.
The fourth edition of the European Humanitarian Forum (EHF) commenced on Monday and will end today (Tuesday).
IOM in Afghanistan wrote on its X handle:“Ongoing forced returns of Afghans from Iran and Pakistan to Afghanistan are increasing hardship on families & communities where half the country relies on aid to survive.
“@IOMAfghanistan chief Mihyung Park is at #EHF2025 to speak about protection and vital services at borders.”
This year's forum comes at a time when US President Donald Trump, after returning to office, has implemented controversial decisions to reduce humanitarian aid to foreign countries.
The move has sparked serious concerns among aid organisations and vulnerable nations, as the United States had long been one of the world's largest humanitarian donors.
kk/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment