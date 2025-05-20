Group Of Sorcerers Arrested In Kabul
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Vice and Virtue and Complaints Hearing says a group of sorcerers involved in blackmailing women under the pretext of solving domestic problems has been arrested in Kabul.
The ministry in a statement that Kabul city ombudsmen arrested the group involved in causing discord and problems between families through amulets and performing evil acts such as sorcery and magic in exchange for money.
A large number of magic books and un-Islamic amulets were also seized from them.
The statement said:“Kabul city ombudsmen with the help of field colleagues arrested a notorious group of sorcerers with magical tools who were“blackmailing” women under the pretext of solving domestic problems against money.”
The source added that the arrested individuals will be referred to the judicial organs for further investigation.
The ministry assured that no one will be allowed to engage in superstitious and illegal activities.
The statement called on the public to cooperate with the ombudsmen in preventing suck un-Islamic acts.
The statement said so far 935 sorcerers have been arrested in all provinces during the past one year.
ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment