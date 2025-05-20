Group Of Sorcerers Arrested In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Vice and Virtue and Complaints Hearing says a group of sorcerers involved in blackmailing women under the pretext of solving domestic problems has been arrested in Kabul.

The ministry in a statement that Kabul city ombudsmen arrested the group involved in causing discord and problems between families through amulets and performing evil acts such as sorcery and magic in exchange for money.

A large number of magic books and un-Islamic amulets were also seized from them.

The statement said:“Kabul city ombudsmen with the help of field colleagues arrested a notorious group of sorcerers with magical tools who were“blackmailing” women under the pretext of solving domestic problems against money.”

The source added that the arrested individuals will be referred to the judicial organs for further investigation.

The ministry assured that no one will be allowed to engage in superstitious and illegal activities.

The statement called on the public to cooperate with the ombudsmen in preventing suck un-Islamic acts.

The statement said so far 935 sorcerers have been arrested in all provinces during the past one year.

