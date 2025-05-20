IPL 2025: Rain Threat Looms For MI V DC Clash As IMD Issues Yellow Alert

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Wednesday's crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals is likely to turn out to be a damp squib, as the Met Department has predicted heavy rains for the day.

Intermittent rain has started since early evening on Tuesday, and it is expected to continue on Wednesday too and play some role in the final outcome of the match.

The situation is going to get further complicated as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and several other districts in the state.

The IMD report has indicated the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds on Wednesday.

With the Southwest Monsoon likely to hit Kerala in the next few days, these are pre-season rains and are expected to continue for the next few days.

Wednesday's clash at the Wankhede Stadium between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is very crucial for both teams, with both teams having their chances of qualifying for the next stage.

Mumbai needs to win and avoid defeat in the next clash with Punjab Kings to seal a place in the Playoffs. If they lose to DC at Wankhede, MI can still qualify if they beat PBKS and DC lose their match.

DC have to defeat MI and hope that the five-time winners also lose to PBKS when they meet in Jaipur on May 26.

But the way things are going, rain is likely to throw a spanner in the works and further complicate the equations.