Road Warriors: Consumers Energy Expands Fleet Of High-Tech Vehicles To Find Gas Leaks, Protect Customers

JACKSON, Mich., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is hitting the road to protect the safety of its natural gas customers this year, deploying eight state-of-the-art vehicles that will survey the company's nearly 30,000-mile system to find methane leaks.

"We are getting ahead of potential problems, using this advanced technology to find and fix leaks. That's important for the safety of our customers, our coworkers and our Michigan communities," said Holly Bowers, Consumers Energy's vice president of natural gas engineering and supply. "We're excited this is the first year our methane detection vehicles will survey our entire system, giving us the precision we need to proactively find leaks and make our system safer for all of our customers."

Consumers Energy last year expanded its fleet of methane detection vehicles to eight, allowing the company to look for natural gas leaks in more communities. The Ford Edge SUVs are equipped with sensitive mobile systems from Picarro Inc., traveling through the night when wind and other atmospheric conditions are best to gather data that provides a picture of potential natural gas leaks.

Consumers Energy then dispatches natural gas workers to follow up and, if necessary, fix leaks. In one case, a vehicle last year detected that a home in Gratiot County was filling with dangerous levels of natural gas due to leaking appliances, and crews made repairs before disaster struck.

In addition, Consumers Energy used an airplane late last year to survey its large-scale transmission and storage system. The readings from above could detect gas leaks within five feet of their location.

"Consumers Energy is one of the first energy providers in the U.S. to give this level of attention to detecting methane," Bowers said. "We take this seriously because we're protecting the planet, saving money for customers and ensuring we deliver natural gas reliably to over 1.8 million homes and businesses who count on us."

Consumers Energy has reduced methane emissions from its natural gas system by nearly 30 percent since 2012, with a goal to reach net-zero methane emissions by 2030.

The methane detection vehicles also support the company's Natural Gas Delivery Plan , ensuring its system remains safe in all weather while costing the typical household less than $3 a day.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We take seriously our responsibility to provide that gas to millions of customers that need it from us, and that is why we're making our system stronger, safer and more affordable than ever before.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy .

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Instagram:

SOURCE Consumers Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED