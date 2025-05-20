Friends Of Zion And The State Of Israel To Commission Pastors As Ambassadors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Friends of Zion Ambassador Program , spearheaded by the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem, will train emerging leaders worldwide in core leadership principles and a robust biblical worldview, equipping them to effectively address the rising tide of antisemitism particularly among the global youth.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center is the premier organization in Israel uniting evangelicals worldwide and the #1 social media platform combating antisemitism. The late ninth President of Israel, the late Shimon Peres, was the founding international Chairman of Friends of Zion. He commissioned the Friends of Zion award which has been given to 25 world leaders including President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Mike Evans, the founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem said,"Potential Ambassadors will come from all over the world. A larger percentage of the youth globally have turned against Israel. Hamas and the Muslim brotherhood supporters have been winning the ideological war by using social justice narratives. For years now the Middle Eastern Gulf states have been pouring billions of dollars into elite campuses across the US which has brainwashed students. Rather than believe that those who wage war against us are evil, we begin to see ourselves as evil for retaliating."

This year will mark a significant milestone for the Friends of Zion Ambassador Program, as it prepares to bring over 1,000 pastors, students, youth pastors, social media influencers, and educators to Israel. In addition, Friends of Zion Ambassador Institute is planning to bring 10,000 leaders to Israel in 2026. These individuals will undergo an immersive experience, connecting with the land and its people before being formally commissioned as honorary ambassadors for Israel.

Aspiring ambassadors will be required to complete a comprehensive online leadership and biblical worldview course developed by Friends of Zion founder Mike Evans. Additionally, applicants will need to sign an ambassador policy, signifying their dedication to the program's mission and values.

This visionary initiative is being led by the esteemed Dr. Mike Evans, founder of Friends of Zion, and guided by a distinguished board of governors. Many of the Trump Evangelical advisors are serving on the board including prominent faith leaders such as Pastors Robert Jeffress, Pastor Greg Laurie, Pastor Jack Graham, Dr. Jay Strack , and numerous other respected global leaders.

Evans is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and a Nobel Prize nominee for his work combating antisemitism. He is considered the premier scholar on the subject of antisemitism. He has 114 published books, with a large percentage of them dealing with the subject, and a two volume series developed for the Ambassador Institute.

The Friends of Zion Ambassador Institute is an initiative of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem, dedicated to building bridges of understanding and support between Christians and Jews worldwide. The Ambassador Institute provides educational programs and resources to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools to combat antisemitism and stand in solidarity with Israel.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center is the world's largest social network platform dedicated to the fight against antisemitism and BDS. Its advanced Media Center hosts dozens of events, activities, and press conferences aligned with the FOZ museum's vision. More than 250,000 visitors have already explored the Friends of Zion Museum since its establishment in 2015.

Leaders can apply to become ambassadors by going to fozap

For inquiries, contact Tal Marom Spokesperson for FOZ [email protected]

