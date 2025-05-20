Nexustek Launches New Private Cloud Offerings To Power The Next Era Of Digital Business

Whether modernizing legacy infrastructure or launching new cloud-native initiatives, NexusTek Private Cloud provides a resilient, high-performance foundation designed to scale with today's businesses. With flexible consumption models-including both Virtual and Dedicated Private Cloud options-NexusTek delivers a tailored mix of infrastructure, security, and managed services to satisfy unique operational and organizational needs.

"To succeed in the cloud, businesses must innovate while navigating a complex web of compliance, governance, and cybersecurity requirements," said Hamilton Yu, CEO at NexusTek. "NexusTek Private Cloud is purpose-built to support this journey-enabling customers to modernize at their own pace while retaining full control every step of the way."

NexusTek's expert engineers and advisors take a hands-on approach, collaborating closely with organizations to design and implement tailored private cloud strategies that accelerate time-to-value and integrate seamlessly with existing systems and workloads.

All NexusTek Private Cloud solutions are backed by Tier 4 and 5 data centers and include fixed-cost billing, integrated backup and disaster recovery, available GPU support, and secure connectivity across public cloud and on-premises environments-delivering enterprise-grade reliability without the complexity.

"We're committed to helping organizations harness the power of cloud on their terms," said Peter Newton, SVP of Cloud Services. "Whether it's optimizing applications, meeting strict regulatory requirements, or scaling hybrid environments, NexusTek Private Cloud delivers the agility and confidence businesses need to stay ahead in today's digital economy."

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that include hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings provide tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technology and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address your business challenges and support your long-term success.

