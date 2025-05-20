ARRIVE By Global Travel Collection Sets A New Standard In Luxury Travel Collaboration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over 285 elite advisors and over 285 global travel partners and industry guests, ARRIVE has quickly established itself as one of the most important events in luxury travel collaboration. Designed to drive measurable business results,, all aimed at deepening relationships between GTC's top-tier advisors and preferred travel brands across the globe.

" ARRIVE is our bold reimagining of the luxury travel conference ," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. "By focusing on depth over breadth through Curated Conversations, content-rich sessions and meaningful celebrations, we're creating a space where every connection leads to real business and long-term growth."

The event reflects the extraordinary market power of GTC's advisor network. In 2024 alone, GTC advisors generated $2.3 billion in luxury travel sales , secured an average daily hotel rate of $1,400 and managed nearly 900 ultra-luxury trips valued at over $100,000 each. With clients traveling to 179 countries and trips averaging 8.9 days, GTC advisors continue to set the pace in sophisticated travel experiences.

At the opening session of ARRIVE, GTC introduced its inaugural Production Awards , recognizing top-performing advisors in categories such as Top Hotel Producer, Top Cruise Producer and Most 5-Star Reviews, highlighting the immense value they bring to travel supplier partners.

Day 2 features ARRIVE's unique "Curated Conversations" format , elevating the typical trade show into a hyper-targeted business accelerator. Advisors select themed tracks, such as Bright Lights/Big City, Like a Fairytale or Little Black Book, aligned with their specialties. Partners, including top cruise lines, prestigious hotel brands and destination experts, are matched accordingly to ensure every meeting is strategic and relevant.

The conference continues through May 22 with expert-led fireside chats and sessions on topics including AI integration, business growth, destination expertise, personal branding and fast-growing niche markets like entertainment and corporate travel .

ARRIVE will culminate in a gala recognition dinner and a festive closing celebration under the Arizona stars.

