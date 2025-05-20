Translators’ Voices: President Xi’S Macro-Historical Perspective Regards History As A Strategic Resource To Guide Practice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Times: Xi stresses learning from WWII to build global peace, resist hegemony, and uphold fair international order

Beijing, China, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Learning from History to Build Together a Brighter Future" - this is Chinese President Xi Jinping's signed article published in the Russian Gazette newspaper ahead of his arrival in Russia for a state visit and attendance at the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War. The article emphasizes the importance of "upholding a correct historical perspective on WWII," "upholding the postwar international order," and "firmly defending international fairness and justice."

During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 8, President Xi reiterated that in face of the countercurrent of unilateralism and the act of power politics and bullying in the world, China will work with Russia to take a clear stand to jointly promote the correct historical perspective on WWII, firmly defend the victory of WWII, and promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Valuing history, studying history, and drawing lessons from history are distinctive features of President Xi's governance philosophy. Readers of the book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China will likely share a common perception - President Xi places great emphasis on a macro-historical perspective, using history as a critical framework and starting point for analyzing issues, observing trends, and strategizing. The article "Remember the Past and Our Martyrs, Cherish Peace, and Build a New Future" clearly reflects President Xi's consistent stance and attitude toward history, as well as his profound understanding of the importance and necessity of upholding a correct historical perspective.

In the fourth installment of the "Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" series, the Global Times continues to invite Chinese and international scholars, translators of the work, practitioners of its concepts, and overseas readers to share their insights, understandings and reflections on the macro-historical perspective of "learning from the history to create a better future."

In the fourth installment of "Translator's Voices" column comprised of interviews with translators of the book series from various countries, Global Times (GT) reporters Xu Liuliu and Li Yuche talked to Timofey Bakhvalov, a Russian-language translation expert from the Foreign Languages Press. He was deeply involved in the translation and editorial work for the Russian editions of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China Volumes III and IV.

GT: In the book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, President Xi repeatedly emphasized that "History is the best textbook, as well as the best dose of sobriety," and that "history is the best teacher." This demonstrates President Xi's profound emphasis on a "macro-historical perspective," which sees history as a crucial coordinate and starting point for contemplating issues, observing overarching trends, and formulating strategies. As the translator of Volumes III and IV of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China book series, how do you perceive President Xi's macro-historical perspective?

Timofey Bakhvalov: Through translating Xi Jinping: The Governance of China book series and other translation projects, I have come to deeply admire President Xi's profound respect for history. With broad strategic vision and keen historical insight, he offers a systematic exposition of the "macro-historical perspective."

If I were to summarize my understanding of President Xi's "macro-historical perspective" in a concise manner, it would be this: He positioned the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation within three key dimensions - the millennial-long history of Chinese civilization, the century-long modern history of China, and the ongoing exploration to advance the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Drawing wisdom from China's history, President Xi has always had a profound respect for China's over 5,000-year-old civilization. He consistently draws upon the rich wellspring of Chinese culture to inform his philosophy of governance, refining a series of ideas and principles imbued with contemporary significance. Core concepts such as "putting the people first," "a just cause should be pursued for the common good," "harmony without uniformity," and his people-centered philosophy, are deeply rooted in the fertile soil of China's traditional culture.

Remembering and learning from Chinese modern history, President Xi has always remembered and placed great importance on the arduous journey undertaken by the Chinese people in modern times, marked by their unyielding determination to strive for national independence and liberation, often at tremendous sacrifice. President Xi emphasizes the need to remember history and draw lessons from it, and to fortify the nation's resolve to advance along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

He frequently references historical events such as the Opium War and the Eight-Power Allied Forces' invasion of China, using them as solemn reminders for the nation to remain vigilant in times of peace, draw strength from adversity, and strive unceasingly for the rejuvenation of the nation.

Drawing confidence from China's great implementation of reform and opening-up and with firm confidence in that path, China's reform and opening-up represent a great awakening under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). It has profoundly transformed China and influenced the world.

President Xi has drawn many important principles and methods from the historical experience of reform and opening-up, all of which hold extraordinary significance for contemporary development.

In summary, President Xi's "macro-historical perspective" is not a mere retrospective contemplation of history itself, but rather a strategic route for guiding practice. Through in-depth study and reflection on history, and through discerning underlying patterns of historical narratives, he guides us with a clearer understanding of China's current development and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

As a translator, I believe only by gaining a deep understanding of China's historical context and cultural philosophy can one faithfully convey the essence of President Xi's thought.

GT: Establishing a correct historical perspective is to take a clear yet unequivocal stand against historical nihilism. In his recently signed article titled "Learning from History to Build Together a Brighter Future," President Xi emphasized, "We must uphold a correct historical perspective on WWII." "Any attempt to distort the historical truth of WWII, deny its victorious outcome, or defame the historic contributions of China and the Soviet Union is doomed to fail. In your view, what constitutes a "correct historical perspective on WWII"? How should China and Russia shoulder the responsibility to uphold the correct historical perspective?

Timofey Bakhvalov: This is indeed a highly important question. In my view, a "correct historical perspective on WWII" should encompass several core elements.

First, it is imperative to acknowledge and emphasize that fascism was the root cause of WWII. The aggression of the powers, including German nazism, Japanese militarism and Italian fascism, must be unequivocally condemned. Their heinous crimes against world peace and humanity must be firmly opposed. This is the fundamental criterion for distinguishing right from wrong.

Secondly, it is essential to fully affirm the great victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. Peoples of all nations made tremendous sacrifices to defeat fascism. The significance of this victory must never be denied, nor allowed to be distorted or erased from history.

Thirdly, it is imperative to firmly acknowledge China's enormous contributions and sacrifices made in the World Anti-Fascist War. As the primary front of the war in the East, China withstood enormous losses with more than 35 million casualties.

Fourth, it is essential to embrace an objective and impartial evaluation of the Soviet Union's role in WWII. As the principal force on the European front in the fight against German Nazism, the Soviet Union made a decisive contribution to the ultimate defeat of German fascism.

As for how to jointly uphold a correct historical perspective on WWII, I believe it is important to encourage historians to engage in in-depth academic research on WWII. Continuous efforts should be made to uncover, organize, and publish comprehensive and reliable historical records, with the goal of presenting an accurate and authentic account of history. In particular, encouragement must be placed on studying the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and better conveying China's historical war-related stories to the public. The history of WWII should be integrated into the national education curriculum to cultivate the young generation with a strong sense of historical awareness and patriotism from an early age.

Moreover, beyond domestic efforts, China should work closely with the international community - especially with the major Allied nations of WWII - to jointly resist any attempts to distort historical facts or whitewash fascist atrocities. Through international academic exchanges, collaborative research, and other forms of cooperation, we can deepen global consensus on the history of WWII.

Upholding a correct historical perspective on WWII is essential for maintaining global peace and justice, and for safeguarding the future of all humanity. As a translator, I will do my utmost through my work to help more people understand the historical truths of WWII, and to contribute my part to the global effort of safeguarding an accurate historical narrative.

GT: Studying history serves to reflect on the present and look toward the future. In the book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, President Xi emphasized, during the commemoration to mark the 70th Anniversary of Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World War II, the importance of "remembering the past and our martyrs, cherishing peace, and building a new future." During his recent visit to Russia, President Xi wrote a signed article titled "Learning from History to Build Together a Brighter Future," in which he pointed out, "We must learn from history, especially the hard lessons of the Second World War. We must draw wisdom and strength from the great victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, and resolutely resist all forms of hegemonism and power politics. We must work together to build a brighter future for humanity." Standing at the significant historical milestone of the 80th anniversary of victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, how do you interpret President Xi's statements? How should we safeguard the outcomes of WWII and remember history to illuminate the future?

Timofey Bakhvalov: President Xi Jinping's discourses not only represent a profound reflection rooted in history, but also demonstrate a penetrating foresight into future global development.

"History is a mirror" and "Remember history to illuminate future" are key concepts repeatedly emphasized by President Xi, epitomizing his "macro-historical perspective." Only by drawing lessons from history can the world avoid repeating past calamity.

I noticed in the book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China that President Xi said, "We should follow the trend of history, and work toward a stable international order."

Today, 80 years later, the world still faces intensifying unilateralism, hegemonism, bullying, and domineering practices, severely challenging the international system. Some countries disregard international law and rules, waving the banner of "national priority" to arbitrarily impose sanctions, creating tremendous instability and uncertainty for global security and development. The pursuit of hegemony and bullying represents a countercurrent to the historical tide.

In this context, President Xi's call to "firmly uphold the UN-centered international system, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and steadily promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization" carries extraordinary contemporary significance.

Maintaining the international system with the United Nations at its core is crucial for safeguarding global peace and security. Upholding the status and role of the UN means upholding multilateralism, international cooperation, and world peace. Preserving the international order based on international law serves as a vital foundation for maintaining fairness and justice, as adherence to international law ensures stability and predictability in international relations. Upholding the fundamental norms of international relations rooted in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter is a prerequisite for building a new type of international relations. The UN Charter, which advocates peace, development, cooperation, and win-win outcomes, remains the fundamental guideline for handling international affairs.

President Xi has profoundly stated the need to "steadily promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization." This demonstrates China's unwavering commitment to the path of peaceful development and its advocacy for building a community with a shared future for mankind. China stands ready to work with all countries to jointly address global challenges and safeguard global peace and development. Such a vision aligns with historical trends and the will of the people, charting a course toward lasting peace and shared prosperity amid profound global transformations, while offering Chinese wisdom and solutions to the world.

As a translator, I deeply understand the sacred mission entrusted to me. I will spare no effort to accurately convey President Xi's important ideas, transmit China's voice to more Russian people, and contribute my modest strength to enhancing mutual understanding between Chinese and Russian people while promoting world peace and development.

