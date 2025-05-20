Ecosox To Open New Manufacturing Mill In Greenville To Improve Quality And Flexibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EcoSox will soon open a mill in Greenville, Ohio, demonstrating its commitment to thoughtful manufacturing and innovative design.

EcoSox , known for its commitment to performance-driven design and environmentally responsible materials, prepares to open a mill in Greenville, Ohio, in the coming months. This move is pivotal for the brand, as it will offer greater control over production quality, expand its capacity to deliver a broader range of products, and enable faster design adjustments, such as changing styles or colors to better align with changing market demands.

“Bringing production closer to our home in West Carrollton means we'll have a tighter group on every step of the process. We want to be more nimble when responding to customer needs and innovating with purpose,” says Nathan Cook, co-owner of EcoSox.“We've always believed that how we make our products is just as important as the products themselves. This facility makes that belief tangible.”

EcoSox has built a name for itself by offering high-performance socks primarily made from bamboo viscose. This sustainable material is known for its ultra-soft texture and natural ability to manage moisture. The company also incorporates hemp and other renewable or recycled fibers across select product lines.

The brand's products are designed for various everyday and specialized needs. EcoSox's Everyday collection delivers comfort and softness for wear. Meanwhile, its Hiking socks take advantage of bamboo's natural moisture-wicking properties, an ideal feature for outdoor adventures. EcoSox also offers a line of Diabetic socks. They're crafted with ultra-soft yarns to help reduce irritation and support overall foot wellness, offering comfort and function without relying on synthetic additives that can wash away over time.

Besides comfort and performance, sustainability is part of EcoSox's mission. Bamboo, the primary fiber used in most of its socks, is a highly renewable resource that grows rapidly without the need for pesticides or irrigated farmland. If some eco-brands rely on recycled plastics, EcoSox's bamboo-based socks offer an end-of-life solution that aligns with consumers' values. This quality makes EcoSox especially appealing to customers who seek products that minimize long-term environmental impact.

This sustainability-first approach reflects EcoSox's broader ethos of producing high-quality, performance-driven socks that respect the planet and the people who wear them. The brand aims to lead by example, showing that combining responsible production and top-tier performance is possible.

This philosophy has been shaped by its history in the textile industry. Originally founded in 1988 with another name, the company operated as a family-owned and operated manufacturer and distributor for nearly two decades. The EcoSox brand was born in 2008 following a shift toward higher product standards and growing consumer demand for sustainable options. It has redefined what performance socks could be by focusing on bamboo viscose and other earth-friendly materials. In 2017, Nathan and Leslie Cook took ownership of the brand and expanded its sustainability initiatives and product range while remaining true to its founding principles.

The opening of EcoSox's new mill demonstrates the brand's continued investment in its future. It's poised to grow, with increasing demand for environmentally responsible products and a passionate customer base.

“We want to offer a product that people feel good about wearing, not just because of how it performs but because of how it's made,” Cook remarks.“If we can deliver high-performance socks that also help people be more mindful of their environmental impact, then we're doing something right. The new mill is a natural extension of that mission.”

