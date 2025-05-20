Global Times: Upholding Correct Historical Perspective On WWII A Matter Of National Dignity, Interests, Says Scholar On WWII History

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Times launches WWII series; experts stress defending historical truth, UN order, and global peace. - Global Times

Beijing, China, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Eight decades have passed, yet the world once again finds itself at a crossroads. The rise of unilateralism, ongoing geopolitical turbulence and the distortion of historical truths remind us of the enduring relevance of remembering the past and safeguarding peace. Against this backdrop, the Global Times launches the column "Revisiting WWII, Defending Peace," inviting renowned scholars and peace advocates from around the world to revisit the history of WWII through contemporary lenses. Through diverse perspectives, the series seeks to uphold historical memory, promote shared development, and defend fairness and justice.

In the first article of this series, Global Times (GT) reporter Cao Siqi interviewed Lin Limin (Lin), president of the Chinese Institute for History of the World War II, to share his views on why we must uphold a correct historical perspective on WWII.

GT: In your opinion, what is the special significance of commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945) and the World Anti-Fascist War in today's world, where protectionism, unilateralism and bullying behaviors are on the rise, and humanity faces many common challenges?

Lin: Compared to the 70th anniversary celebrations in 2015, the international situation and security environment have changed dramatically over the past decade.

First, the world is still very unstable, and the "Sword of Damocles" of war still hangs over humanity. Second, the post-war international order centered around the UN faces severe challenges. The new US government has withdrawn from many international mechanisms, disrupted the international trade order and imposed reckless tariffs, leading to new dilemmas in global governance across various fields.

In this context, commemorating the WWII victory carries special significance in demonstrating China's commitment to maintaining world peace and opposing war; upholding international cooperation, and opposing unilateralism; and defending the post-war international order centered around the UN while opposing bullying behaviors. It also highlights the courage, determination and capability of the Chinese people to stand at the forefront of international struggles.

GT: What do you consider to be the correct historical perspective on WWII? Why do we need to conduct education on the correct historical perspective in today's world?

Lin: First, the fascist attempts by Germany, Japan and Italy to conquer and enslave nations around the world are the root causes of WWII and the main culprits that instigated the war, leading to unprecedented calamities for humanity.

Second, the large-scale and brutal invasions by German, Japanese and Italian fascists forced countries, including China and the Soviet Union, to rise up in resistance and unite with the US, UK and France to form an international united front against fascist aggression. It was precisely because of this justice, popular support and progressiveness that the international united front against fascist aggression was formed, ensuring the ultimate comprehensive victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.

Third, the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression constituted the main theater in the East during WWII, shouldering the responsibility for defeating Japanese fascism and making significant contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, while also bearing immense sacrifices. Starting from the "September 18 Incident" in 1931, the Chinese people were the first to raise the banner of justice against fascist aggression, setting an example for armed resistance against fascist invasion for countries around the world. The Chinese people's persistence in the war lasted 14 years, during which they not only defeated the main forces of the Japanese army but also supported the Allied forces, effectively thwarting Japan's "northward" ambitions and restraining its "southward" advances. The defeat of Japanese fascism marked the first comprehensive victory for the Chinese people in their modern struggle against imperialist aggression, paving the way for China to develop into a world power.

Fourth, the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the mainstay in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and the World Anti-Fascist War, making immense sacrifices and contributions to the victory. To begin with, the CPC actively promoted the establishment of the united front against Japanese aggression and the international united front against fascism, raising the banner of international justice against fascist aggression, providing a spiritual pillar for the Chinese military and civilians to persist in the war and set an example for the anti-fascist struggles of countries worldwide. Additionally, the Eighth Route Army, New Fourth Army, and the Northeast China Counter-Japanese United Forces, led by the CPC, fought bravely against Japan, making outstanding contributions and playing a crucial role in leading and inspiring the entire nation to persevere in the war, while also setting an example for the anti-fascist struggles of colonized and semi-colonized peoples. Moreover, the CPC systematically proposed the idea of people's war, guiding the Chinese military and civilians in the long-term struggle against Japan, profoundly influencing the war against Japanese aggression and the overall situation of WWII, and highlighting the justice and popular support of the war.

Fifth, the Eastern Front was decisive in the European Theater of Operation in WWII. In the Great Patriotic War, the Soviet people united as one, sacrificing greatly to defeat the main forces of fascist Germany, making a decisive contribution to the victory of the European front of the World Anti-Fascist War, while also bearing immense sacrifices. In August 1945, the Soviet Union sent troops to the Far East, defeating the main forces of the Japanese Kwantung Army, which also made an important contribution to the final victory over Japanese fascism.

However, some right-wing politicians, internet influencers and scholars in Europe and some Western countries, including the US and Japan, continue to attempt to overturn historical truths, deny the immense sacrifices and contributions made by the CPC and the Chinese people as well as the Soviet people. Under the US influence, the Japanese government's stance on WWII has also regressed.

In this regard, the international struggle over the historical perspective on WWII is not merely an academic or historical dispute; it involves national dignity, prestige and is a fight about national interest. We need to repeatedly promote a correct perspective on WWII that aligns with historical truths, countering the various lies and falsehoods propagated by those who seek to overturn the truth of China's resistance efforts and WWII history.

GT: In your view, why must we firmly defend the international system centered around the UN, the victorious outcome of WWII, and the post-war international order, never allowing a regression in history?

Lin: At the end of WWII, Western powers such as the US and the UK, driven by their imperialist nature and relying on their comprehensive strength, indeed intended to replicate the model of the Paris Peace Conference. They sought to influence the post-war international political and economic arrangements to maintain and expand their global hegemony. This intention is a major source of the shortcomings in the design, framework and content of the post-war international order.

Shortly after the war, the victory of the Chinese revolution and the establishment of the People's Republic of China, along with the emergence of new countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America that broke free from imperialist colonial rule and achieved national independence, further strengthened the forces of justice, peace and progress in the world, promoting continuous progressive adjustments to the post-war international order. Therefore, China advocates for cooperation with Global South countries to defend the victorious outcome of WWII, maintain the post-war international order, and combat the hegemonic and bullying tendencies, in order to promote world peace, development and global governance.

GT: Currently, the world once again stands at a historical crossroads. How can we defend the victorious outcome of WWII?

Lin: First, we must believe that history is on the side of justice and the people. Second, we should focus on our own affairs, especially by strengthening our comprehensive strength; being robust makes us immune to harm. Third, we should cultivate more friendships and create fewer enemies. With more friends, we are less afraid of obstacles along the way. Fourth, we must be willing to fight and strive for cooperation, ensuring that both approaches are strong.

The article first appeared in the Global Times:

.

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: ...

Website:

City: Beijing

Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.



