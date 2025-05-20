Sas Prinzivalli CPA PA Expands Strategic CFO Services For Corporate Clients

Fort Lauderdale firm launches expanded virtual CFO services for corporate clients seeking strategic financial leadership at reduced cost

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sas Prinzivalli CPA PA , a leading accounting and financial services firm based in Fort Lauderdale, announced today the expansion of its Part-Time CFO and Fractional CFO services aimed at helping larger corporate clients achieve strategic financial growth without the expense of a full-time executive hire.In today's economic climate, companies are increasingly seeking high-level financial expertise while maintaining operational efficiency. Sas Prinzivalli CPA PA's enhanced CFO services provide corporate clients with executive-level financial leadership at a fraction of the cost of a traditional full-time Chief Financial Officer, offering a competitive advantage in rapidly evolving markets."Our expanded CFO services deliver enterprise-level financial strategy to companies that need sophisticated guidance but prefer a more flexible and cost-effective arrangement," said Sophia Prinzivalli, founder and CEO of Sas Prinzivalli CPA PA. "We've designed our approach to ensure that our role as part-time chief financial officer translates into full-time confidence for our clients, particularly those managing complex corporate structures and growth initiatives."The firm's Part-Time CFO services include comprehensive financial planning and analysis, strategic budget creation, advanced cash flow management, senior-level financial decision making, tax strategy development, and thorough risk assessment. Each service package is customized to address the specific challenges and opportunities facing medium to large corporate clients.With over 20 years of executive finance and accounting experience, including leadership positions in publicly held and private equity companies, Sophia Prinzivalli brings substantial corporate expertise to the firm's client engagements. This background allows Sas Prinzivalli CPA PA to offer insights and strategies typically associated with top-tier financial consulting firms."Our clients appreciate that we're focused on creating long-term value, not just managing numbers," added Prinzivalli. "When we partner with a corporate client, we're looking beyond the current quarter to build sustainable financial frameworks that support growth objectives for years to come."The firm's Part-Time CFO services are available to companies throughout the United States through a 100% virtual service model. This digital-first approach allows corporate clients from any location to access high-caliber financial leadership without geographic limitations, providing the same quality of service regardless of physical location.For more information about Sas Prinzivalli CPA PA's Part-Time CFO services, visit sasprinzivallicpa or contact (954) 616-6500.About Sas Prinzivalli CPA PASas Prinzivalli CPA PA is a Fort Lauderdale-based accounting and financial services firm specializing in tax planning, accounting, and strategic financial leadership. Founded by Sophia Prinzivalli, a licensed CPA with extensive corporate financial experience, the firm provides a comprehensive range of services including Part-Time CFO solutions, tax optimization, virtual bookkeeping, and financial advisory services. Sas Prinzivalli CPA PA works with clients across various industries including real estate, hospitality, professional services, and corporate enterprises throughout the United States.

