Airqualityfrank Spotlights Two Essential Books For Healthier Homes, Better Breathing And Mold Exposure
BREATHE – An Allergy Sufferer's Guide to Buying or Renting a Home
This comprehensive guide is designed for allergy sufferers, renters, homebuyers, and real estate professionals who want to avoid health hazards hidden in plain sight. With actionable advice, checklists, and clear insights, BREATHE helps readers recognize environmental red flags before signing a lease or mortgage-ultimately leading to better indoor air quality and healthier living spaces.
Things You Don't Want to Know About Mold But Should. The Mould and Mycotoxins Handbook
Written by leading Canadian mold expert Frank Haverkate, this eye-opening book sheds light on the hidden dangers of mold in homes and workplaces. With decades of field experience, Haverkate reveals what many in the industry won't-how mold truly impacts health, how it's often misdiagnosed or overlooked, and what can be done to properly detect and address it. This book is a must-read for homeowners, renters, property managers, and anyone concerned about indoor environmental quality.
Now Available at AirQualityFrank
Both titles are available for purchase at AirQualityFrank, where readers can access tools, resources, and expert insights aimed at improving air quality and promoting healthier lifestyles.
About AirQualityFrank
AirQualityFrank is an educational platform focused on raising awareness about the impact of indoor air quality on health. By providing trusted resources, expert knowledge, and real-world guidance, the site helps individuals and families take control of their environment and breathe easier.
To learn more or to order the featured books, visit .
