CTA Construction's Demolition Of Old Concord Middle School Building Marks Important Next Step

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Ellen Garrison Building officially opened to students on February 25, 2025. CTA Construction Managers completed the project on a tight timeline, with final preparations occurring just before the February break. On opening day, students gathered for the first all-school assembly, marking the unification of all three middle school grades under one roof.

The new middle school was designed by SMMA. "The demolition of the old middle school building will clear the way for the next chapter in Concord's investment in public education, including the relocation of the playing fields," said Jennifer Soucy, Project Manager at SMMA.

Serving as the Owner's Project Manager (OPM) is LiRo-Hill, a firm with a solid track record in managing complex educational projects. "We appreciate the steady progress being made on the Concord Middle School building project and look forward to the ongoing redevelopment of the land surrounding the former middle school," said Ian Parks, Project Director from LiRo-Hill.

"The completion of The Ellen Garrison Building at Concord Middle School realizes the town's vision of consolidating the middle school facilities into a single, modern building accommodating 21st-century educational needs. The strategic use of the existing school property for athletic fields maximizes the utility of public land and keeps the athletic fields within easy access of the school," said Dr. Laurie Hunter, Superintendent of Schools for the Concord Public Schools. "We are grateful to our dedicated partners and community members for their support in moving this vision forward."

"We look forward to completing construction of the new softball, baseball and soccer fields," said Lyle Coghlin, Principal at CTA Construction Managers.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $2.0 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $150,000,000 in contracts to certified small, veteran, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit:

Press Contact:

CTA Construction Managers

781-786-6600



SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC