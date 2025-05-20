Credit Absolute Launches New Business Credit Platform With Access To 1,000+ Lenders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New business credit platform by Credit Absolute connects entrepreneurs to 1,000+ lenders and no-PG options with smart, funding-first tools and support.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Credit Absolute has officially launched a comprehensive business credit and fundability platform designed to help entrepreneurs access funding faster, smarter, and without the uncertainty that typically surrounds the process. This new offering connects users to more than 1,000 lenders and over 80 funding products, many of which include no personal guarantee (no-PG) options.The platform aims to solve a major challenge business owners face: knowing what they actually qualify for before applying. By combining intelligent eligibility screening tools with a free Fundability Snapshot , Credit Absolute allows users to assess their funding potential in minutes.Unlike traditional approaches that focus solely on credit building, the company has adopted a“funding-first” strategy. The idea is simple: help clients access capital first, then guide them through building a strong, sustainable credit profile.With an expanded funding team now in place, Credit Absolute supports a wide range of entrepreneurs, from early-stage startups to established businesses, by providing clarity in an often-confusing financial landscape. The onboarding process is designed to be straightforward, leveraging the free snapshot and smart guidance to help business owners move quickly toward their goals.This new platform marks a significant step forward in how small businesses approach funding. Instead of guessing, owners can now follow a transparent tech-powered path. Full details on the new platform and offerings are available on Credit Absolute's business lending page , where business owners can begin their funding eligibility check.About the Company:Credit Absolute is a credit education and funding solutions provider dedicated to improving financial outcomes for individuals and business owners. With over a decade of experience, the company offers a results-driven, pay-for-performance model focused on credit improvement, funding access, and long-term financial health. Through a combination of personalized education, actionable strategies, and its new business credit platform, Credit Absolute helps clients connect with over 1,000 lenders and funding products, many with no personal guarantee. The company also honors veterans and first responders with special discounts. Credit Absolute empowers clients to make informed decisions and build a stronger financial future through practical knowledge.

