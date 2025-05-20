Careersource Hillsborough Pinellas Leader Sheila Doyle Named Among CFO Of The Year Honorees

Sheila Doyle

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas (CSHP) proudly announces that Sheila Doyle, Chief Financial Officer has been selected as a CFO of the Year by the Tampa Bay Business Journal (TBBJ). This prestigious recognition highlights Sheila's outstanding leadership, strategic financial insight, and significant contributions to CSHP's success.The TBBJ CFO of the Year award celebrates top financial executives in the Tampa Bay region who have demonstrated exceptional performance, financial stewardship, and dedication to their organizations. Sheila Doyle is recognized for her impactful results and unwavering commitment, which have been instrumental in guiding CSHP's financial strategy and operations."We are thrilled to see Sheila receive this well-deserved honor from the Tampa Bay Business Journal,” said Keidrian Kunkel, President and CEO at CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas.“Her strategic vision, financial insight, and dedication are invaluable to our team and have played a critical role in our achievements. This award is a testament to her exceptional leadership.”"I am deeply honored and grateful to be recognized as a CFO of the Year by the Tampa Bay Business Journal,” said Sheila Doyle. This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas team. I am incredibly proud of the impactful work we do together to support our community, and I'm privileged to contribute to our mission through sound financial responsibility."All seventeen honorees, including Sheila Doyle, will be recognized at an awards luncheon on Tuesday, May 21, 2025, at the Tampa Downtown Hilton. They will also be featured in a special CFO of the Year section on May 23, 2025, print edition of the Tampa Bay Business Journal and online.About CareerSource Hillsborough PinellasEffective July 1, 2024, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the designated local workforce development board serving Hillsborough County and Pinellas County. CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is governed by a board of directors whose members are appointed by a consortium of Chief Local Elected Officials (CLEOs) from each county commission.CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. All voice telephone numbers listed may be reached by persons using TTY/TDD equipment via the Florida Relay Service at 711.CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the direct service provider for various workforce programs which are supported by the U.S. Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, Agriculture, and other agencies as part of awards totaling $39,085,000 with 96% federally funded (Updated annually, as of August 2024).

