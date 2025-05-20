Diplomacy Is Down For The Count - Zone·Ify, TNA Wrestling & Block Communications Bring The Border Brawl At Niagara Falls

Border Brawl flyer (image credit: zoneify)

Border Brawl (Image Credit: Zoneify)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- It's a tariff negotiation unlike any other - On Sunday, May 25th, stand by for“The Border Brawl,” a Canada vs. USA wrestling event being held at Niagara Falls. It's a live, international wrestling super-spectacle streaming exclusively for free on Zone·ify, and produced with TNA Wrestling and Block Communications Inc. With politicians deadlocked and trade talks in a chokehold, the only solution is a no-disqualification, international slobberknocker inside the squared circle.Forget diplomacy - this one's going to be settled with piledrivers, fisticuffs, and a whole lot of trash talk. The live and streamed event starts at 5:00 pm ET. The entire show will stream exclusively and for free on Zone·ify, available on Roku, Fire TV, Google Android TV, Comcast Xfinity TV, Cox Contour TV, Rogers Xfinity TV, Videotron Helix TV, Buckeye and MaxxSouth TV, Smart TVs, mobile devices, and the web.“The Border Brawl” will include some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, who will be there alongside TNA fan favorites. They include:.Flag Match: Nic Nemeth (USA) vs. Santino Marella (Canada).Matt Hardy (USA) vs. Eric Young (Canada).Tessa Blanchard (USA) vs. Jody Threat (Canada).Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards) (USA) vs. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams (Canada).Hardcore Match: Tommy Dreamer (USA) vs. Champagne Singh (Canada).Victoria Crawford (USA) vs. Courtney Rush (Canada).Moose and JDC (USA) vs. Channing Decker and Jesse Bieber (Canada).Frankie Kazarian (USA) vs. Cody Deaner (Canada).Sami Callihan (USA) vs. William Trudeau (w/ The Personal Concierge) (Canada)About Zone·ify:Zone·ify is a free, ad-supported streaming platform delivering live events, FAST channels, movies, short-form content, and exclusive programming to audiences across the U.S. and Canada. Available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Comcast, DIRECTV, Cox, Rogers, Bell, mobile devices, and the web, Zone·ify reaches over 422 million consumer devices and 16 million Pay TV households. With 75+ curated channels, a growing slate of live ring sports, and bold original content, Zone·ify is where niche meets mainstream - all in one place, always free. Learn more at .ABOUT TNA WRESTLINGA subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestlingis one of the world's top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling's deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

