The Buccaneer Hosts 2025 USVI Cup 2 ITF Junior Tournaments

From left to right: (Deputy Commissioner, Dept. of Tourism, Shamari Haynes; Boys singles runner up Pedro Vargas; Boys singles winner Graeme Angus; VI Tennis Association President, Kelly Kuipers)

From left to right: (Shamari Haynes, Deputy Commissioner of Tourism; Girls singles winner, Anna Scott Laney; Girls singles runner up, London Evans); VI Tennis Association, Steve Wagner)

Spotlighting The Next Generation of Talented Athletes

ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Buccaneer once again played host to the USVI Cup 2 International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Tournament, held over two weeks from May 5–9 and May 12–16, welcoming young talent from across the globe for a spirited display of competition and camaraderie on the island of St. Croix.Now in its seventh year at The Buccaneer, the tournament has grown into a much-anticipated event on the junior circuit, offering an inspiring mix of international play and homegrown excellence. This year's matches were no exception.Local pride was on full display in the Boys competition. Yared Alfred (ISV), competing on home soil, partnered with Graeme Angus (USA) to secure the Boys Doubles title in front of an enthusiastic crowd of friends, family, and supporters. The win was particularly meaningful for Alfred, who first competed in this tournament four years ago and now celebrates his first ITF title. Angus added to his successful run with a commanding singles' win over Pedro Vargas (USA), marking his second consecutive singles title at the event.In the Girls Singles final, Anna Scott Laney (USA) clinched the title after a hard-fought win against top-seeded London Evans (USA). Though Evans fell short in singles, she returned strong to capture the Girls Doubles championship alongside Camille Michel (CAN), defeating the Italian duo of Asia and Sofia Sundas.The tournament was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Tourism Shamari Haynes and Steve Wagner of the Virgin Islands Tennis Association, who joined in presenting the awards and recognizing the achievements of all participants. With its ocean view courts and welcoming spirit, The Buccaneer has become a favorite stop for many rising stars in the tennis world. The resort has proudly hosted the USVI Cup since 2018, reinforcing its role not only as a premier resort for travelers-but also as a strong supporter of youth sports in the Caribbean.

