INTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2025
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Sale of product
|
$
|
3,238,900
|
$
|
2,904,458
|
$
|
334,442
|
12 %
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
2,032,037
|
$
|
1,866,111
|
$
|
165,926
|
9 %
|
Total Operating Expense
|
$
|
2,097,053
|
$
|
2,132,307
|
$
|
(35,254)
|
-2 %
|
Operating Profit (Loss) Before Other Exp.
|
$
|
(65,016)
|
$
|
(266,196)
|
$
|
201,180
|
76 %
|
Other Income (Expense)
|
$
|
(47,678)
|
$
|
112,145
|
$
|
(159,823)
|
-143 %
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$
|
(112,694)
|
$
|
(154,051)
|
$
|
41,357
|
27 %
|
Weighted avg. shares outstanding - basic
|
|
524,082,026
|
|
520,167,183
|
|
|
|
Weighted avg. shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
524,082,026
|
|
520,167,183
|
|
|
Full Earnings Release Available on INIS Website
A full version of this earnings release is available on our Investor Center website at /.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial measures that do not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that are deemed to be unusual and non-recurring, and that we do not believe are indicative of the companies recurring operating performance, such as non-cash stock-based compensation, gain on disposal of assets, and costs associated with NRC enforcement matters and our medical devices buildout.
These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures to our results of operations as reported under GAAP. Our management uses these measures to better analyze our financial results and business operations. In management's opinion, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our financial statements by providing greater transparency into the ongoing operating performance of the Company and its future outlook. Such measures should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company's measurement of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies as they are not performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(112,694)
|
$
|
(154,051)
|
$
|
41,357
|
27 %
|
Interest expense, net
|
$
|
21,824
|
$
|
32,728
|
$
|
(10,904)
|
33 %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
97,945
|
$
|
101,447
|
$
|
(3,502)
|
-3 %
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
7,075
|
$
|
(19,876)
|
$
|
26,951
|
136 %
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation
|
$
|
70,279
|
$
|
62,650
|
$
|
7,629
|
12 %
|
Gain on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
NRC Enforcement Matters (a)
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
76,527
|
$
|
(76,527)
|
-100 %
|
Medical Devices Buildout (b)
|
$
|
14,257
|
$
|
82,996
|
$
|
(68,739)
|
-83 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
91,611
|
$
|
202,297
|
$
|
(110,686)
|
-55 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Represents costs for an NRC violation that occurred in 2022, including legal expenses, costs for corrective actions, and NRC fines.
|
(b) Represents legal work for initial buildout of the Medical Devices business segment.
International Isotopes Inc. Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements with respect to the Company's future growth expectations. Information contained in such forward-looking statements is based on current expectations and is subject to change. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of International Isotopes Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Other factors, which could materially affect such forward-looking statements, can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at , including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Investors, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward- looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and International Isotopes, Inc. and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
About International Isotopes Inc.
International Isotopes Inc. (INIS), established in 1995, with its headquarters in Idaho Falls, ID, USA, manufactures a wide range of radioisotope-focused products. INIS manufactures and supplies generic sodium iodide I-131 radio-pharmaceutical drug product for hyperthyroidism and thyroid cancer. INIS manufactures and distributes a complete line of calibration and reference standards for nuclear pharmacies and SPECT/PET imaging systems as well as industrial calibration standards under its RadQual brand. The Company also manufactures Cobalt-60 sealed source products and provides contract manufacturing of various drug products as well as radioisotope API supply for 3rd party theranostics clients. INIS recently launched a manufacturing joint venture with Alpha Nuclides, to bring INIS and RadQual products into China via Radnostix China. The Company is working to launch its RadVent brand of medical devices in 2025, which includes the Swirler® and Tru-FitTM product lines. For more information, visit intisoid.
|
International Isotopes Contact:
[email protected]
intisoid
208.524.5300
|
Investor Relations Contact:
David Drewitz, Creative
Options Communications Investor and Public Relations
[email protected]
972.814.5723
