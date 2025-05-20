The Fedcap Group Releases First Half Fiscal Year 2025 Operating And Financial Results
|
The Fedcap Group Financial Statements
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
|
As of March 31
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and short term investments
|
$ 35,364,723
|
|
$ 27,532,603
|
Accounts Receivable (net)
|
60,917,192
|
|
71,015,737
|
Restricted Current Assets
|
2,677,161
|
|
2,772,958
|
Inventories (net)
|
717,348
|
|
431,609
|
Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets
|
12,671,157
|
|
3,679,193
|
Total Current Assets
|
$ 112,347,581
|
|
$ 105,432,100
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Assets (net)
|
82,976,775
|
|
149,546,296
|
Operating Lease ROU Assets
|
80,924,777
|
|
92,666,217
|
ROU Finance Assets
|
66,321,742
|
|
-
|
Restricted Assets
|
38,956,789
|
|
41,586,051
|
Beneficial Remainder Trust
|
5,472,094
|
|
5,243,759
|
Other Assets
|
2,153,408
|
|
15,487,547
|
Total Assets
|
$ 389,153,166
|
|
$ 409,961,971
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
|
$ 38,486,787
|
|
$ 39,028,546
|
Notes Payable
|
2,353,893
|
|
1,219,854
|
Advance from Government Agency
|
40,206
|
|
-
|
Financing Lease Liabilities
|
2,135,202
|
|
1,384,407
|
ROU Liabilities
|
12,038,214
|
|
10,280,139
|
Other Current Liabilities
|
12,458,593
|
|
11,976,185
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
67,512,895
|
|
63,889,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long Term Debt
|
$ 105,129,499
|
|
$ 102,262,471
|
ROU Liabilities
|
76,047,382
|
|
89,158,740
|
Line of Credit
|
31,295,633
|
|
40,651,429
|
Other Liabilities
|
10,033,039
|
|
15,451,907
|
Total Liabilities
|
290,018,448
|
|
311,413,678
|
|
|
|
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
|
Without Donor Restrictions
|
$ 47,565,585
|
|
$ 43,202,216
|
With Donor Restrictions
|
51,569,132
|
|
55,346,077
|
Total Net Assets
|
$ 99,134,718
|
|
$ 98,548,293
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities & Net Assets
|
$ 389,153,166
|
|
$ 409,961,971
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Ratio
|
1.66
|
|
1.65
|
A/R Turnover Ratio
|
6.18
|
|
5.17
|
A/R Average Days Outstanding
|
59
|
|
71
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Activities
|
|
for the period ended March 31, 2025 & 2024
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUE
|
$ 188,213,635
|
|
$ 183,453,743
|
|
|
|
|
EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
Salaries and benefits
|
$ 102,197,496
|
|
$ 96,035,362
|
Occupancy
|
15,758,378
|
|
16,031,407
|
Subcontractors
|
15,234,487
|
|
16,920,855
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,176,655
|
|
4,122,298
|
Interest expense
|
2,938,325
|
|
3,124,578
|
Other expense
|
47,627,710
|
|
45,111,455
|
TOTAL EXPENSES
|
$ 187,933,051
|
|
$ 181,345,955
|
|
|
|
|
OPER PROFIT/(LOSS)
|
$ 280,584
|
|
$ 2,107,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Ratios
|
|
|
|
Net operating ratio
|
0.15 %
|
|
1.15 %
|
Program Expense Ratio
|
88 %
|
|
88 %
|
Personnel cost ratio
|
54 %
|
|
53 %
