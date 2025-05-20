Securities Litigation Expert Dr. Jan Jindra Joins The Brattle Group As Principal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Jindra's expertise spans the valuation of complex securities, insider trading, market manipulation, investment advisor fraud, disclosure violations, initial public offering (IPO) allocations, investor harm, and hedge fund performance, among other topics. He has served as a testifying expert and consultant in both civil and criminal proceedings – including in complex matters involving insider trading, disclosure violations, analysis of trading strategies, enterprise valuation, and valuation of complex securities – for the SEC, the US Department of Justice, and the Federal Trade Commission.

"With his deep industry experience and his wide-ranging securities expertise, Jan will be a tremendous asset to Brattle's clients. Likewise, his collaborative nature and emphasis on developing the next generation of experts make him a wonderful fit for our firm," said Torben Voetmann, Brattle President & Principal.

At the SEC, in addition to providing expert testimony, Dr. Jindra led teams and actively participated in witness interviews and depositions, settlement negotiations, and the preparation of expert reports. He also oversaw staff development and played a key role in mentoring the next generation of expert witnesses within the agency.

"Brattle is known for its collegial culture and its top-notch team of experts, and I am thrilled to transition back into consulting at such a reputable firm," said Dr. Jindra. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues, developing the next generation of experts, and helping clients answer complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions."

Prior to his tenure at the SEC, Dr. Jindra taught finance courses at The Ohio State University and Menlo College. He also authored numerous peer-reviewed articles in highly reputable finance academic journals. Earlier in his career, he was a Senior Manager at an international economics consultancy.

