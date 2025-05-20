The Growhub Partners With Business Engineers Asia To Deliver Its Traceability Solution

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THE GROWHUB LIMITED ("The GrowHub" or the "Company"), a Singapore-based company leveraging blockchain technology to enhance product traceability and authenticity, partners with Business Engineers Asia ("BEA") to deliver its flagship Traceability Solution to BEA's partners.

Business Engineers Asia are market entry specialists dedicated to helping companies successfully navigate and de-risk the complexities of entering Singapore's retail market. BEA supports clients in maximizing profits, minimizing costs, and strategically planning for regional growth. As the longest supporting partner to Singapore's largest e-grocer, RedMart, and a key third-party logistics partner for NTUC Online, BEA has introduced more than 5,000 SKUs from over 30 countries into the local market. Currently, BEA serves more than 70 partners and actively collaborates with organizations such as Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Business Federation, as well as various embassies and trade agencies in Singapore.

Through this partnership, BEA will adopt The GrowHub Traceability Solution and offer it to its clients. As a result, the increased adoption of the Company's traceability solution by BEA's customers is expected to drive platform user base growth. In turn, BEA positions itself as one of the pioneering logistics service providers to implement traceability as a core offering. With the latest upgrade to the traceability platform, BEA and its clients can look forward to a sleeker, more intuitive user interface and a powerful new analytics dashboard that together delivers a smarter, more seamless user experience across the board. Both parties are also exploring further opportunities for incremental collaboration.

"I am pleased to announce our new partnership with BEA as we expand the reach of our traceability solutions across Singapore," said Company COO Alec Ngo. "This collaboration presents valuable cross-selling opportunities, allowing us to introduce our solutions to BEA's strong client network, which includes some of the country's leading e-grocers. These opportunities will be instrumental in scaling our customer base and further promoting and deploying our traceability solution. We look forward to working closely with BEA and continuing discussions as we explore additional avenues for collaboration."

About THE GROWHUB LIMITED

The GrowHub Limited is a Singapore-based company specializing in enhancing product traceability and authenticity within supply chains through its proprietary blockchain technology platform. The GrowHub offers solutions such as blockchain traceability, anti-counterfeit measures, AI driven data analytics, and carbon management to promote transparency and sustainability. The GrowHub's business comprises three main divisions: the GrowHub Platform, a revolutionary traceability blockchain technology solution, product trading facilitation offering, and IT professional services. The GrowHub has offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, and Vietnam. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE THE GROWHUB LIMITED

