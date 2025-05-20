New Survey: Clinicians Favor Human + Tech Mix In Job Search

OMAHA, Neb., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where technology touches nearly every corner of the workforce, new data from Medical Solutions' annual Voices of Care survey reveals that clinicians still value human interaction when navigating their job searches, and they don't want to choose between people and platforms.

The survey was designed to better understand the perspectives of healthcare professionals and inform smarter, more effective workforce strategies for the future. The results send a clear message: clinicians want both the convenience of technology and the connection of traditional staffing support.

Across all generations surveyed (Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z) more than half reported using both traditional and online methods to find work. When asked what they prefer, the numbers were even stronger:



66% said they prefer to use both traditional staffing agencies and online platforms.

Just 11% said they prefer online platforms alone. A total of 61% reported having used both methods in the past.

"These findings reaffirm something we've long believed: technology should enhance the clinician experience, not replace the human connection that's central to the work we do," said Patti Artley, Chief Nursing and Chief Clinical Officer at Medical Solutions . "Clinicians want convenience, but they also want someone in their corner. Someone who listens, advocates, and supports them as they make career decisions."

The Voices of Care survey collected feedback from nearly 4,000 respondents, including licensed practical nurses (LPN), licensed vocational nurses (LVN), certified nursing assistants (CNA), allied health professionals, and registered nurses (RN). The data will shape strategies that improve outcomes for healthcare facilities and match what clinicians want most.

These insights reflect how Medical Solutions proudly operates - combining a partnership-driven approach with innovative technology to provide the best workforce solutions for both clinicians and healthcare facilities, allowing them to provide the best care to the patients they serve.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering consulting services, workforce technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual care, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, and domestic and international direct hire, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at .

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC

