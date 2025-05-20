TRUMER PILS AWARDED CHAMPION INTERNATIONAL BEER TROPHY AT THE AUSTRALIAN INTERNATIONAL BEER AWARDS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are extremely humbled and honored to receive the Champion International Beer and Best Pilsner Trophies at this year's competition," said Lars Larson, Brewmaster at the Trumer Brewery in Berkeley, California. "It's always an honor to be recognized in the Pilsner category; but this is our first win for Best Pilsner and Champion International Beer. This is a tremendous accomplishment for our brewery and for Trumer Pils," he added.

This most recent accolade brings Trumer Pils' gold medal count to 21 – all from the most prestigious international beer competitions – and serves to reaffirm Trumer Pils' position as the most awarded pilsner beer in the world. Trumer Pils has also been recognized by the European Beer Star, the World Beer Cup, and recently received a Bronze Medal at the 2024 Great American Beer Festival.

ABOUT TRUMER PILS

The Trumer Brewery was established in Berkeley, California in 2004 as a sister brewery to the over 400-year-old Trumer Brauerei in Salzburg, Austria. Since then, the flagship beer brewed in Berkeley-Trumer Pils-has been awarded nineteen Gold Medals in the most prestigious international beer competitions, making Trumer Pils the most awarded pilsner in the world. Characterized by a distinct hop aroma, brisk carbonation and light body, Trumer Pils is sessionable, refreshing, and truly best-in-class!

The Trumer Brewery is located at 1404 4th Street in Berkeley, California. Please visit or follow @trumerusa on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more information, availability and product details.

Media Contact: Chrissy Reinthaler

510-526-1160 / [email protected]

