Windermere Union Church Launches Series To Reclaim Scripture As A Source Of Inclusion And Love: LGBTQ+ Plus CHRISTIANITY

ORLANDO, Fla., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Windermere Union Church is launching "LGBTQ+ + CHRISTIANITY" an ambitious Pride Month series aimed at reclaiming biblical texts that have historically been weaponized against the LGBTQ+ community. This initiative follows a service disruption that highlights the ongoing need for thoughtful, scripture-based conversations about faith and sexuality.

The series starts on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Windermere Union Church, located at 10710 Park Ridge-Gotha Road in Windermere, Florida.



The service will be the first in a month-long exploration of scripture, inclusion, and faith.

All are welcome regardless of background, orientation, or faith journey. "Whether you identify as LGBTQ+, consider yourself an ally, or are simply curious about what scripture really says, this space is for you," Rev Brad Jagger emphasizes. "Come with questions, come with doubts, come as you are."

The series comes at a critical time when intelligent, scholarly discussions about LGBTQ+ inclusion within Christianity remain distressingly scarce, according to series co-creator RUKE.

"I was shocked by how difficult it is to find intelligent, thoughtful discussions of scripture around LGBTQ+ topics," says RUKE, co-creator of Rebel Faith. "It's as if there's this vast theological desert where reasoned dialogue should be. Our goal isn't just to counter hate with more shouting – it's to build a foundation of biblical understanding that reveals God's love for all people."

The Bible contains profound messages of inclusion, justice, and radical love that are often overlooked in discussions about sexuality and gender. This series will examine passages like Micah 6:8, which calls believers to "act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with God" – principles that stand in stark contrast to the condemnation many LGBTQ+ people face in religious settings.

"But what I've discovered through this work is that the Bible's central message is about love that crosses boundaries and welcomes the marginalized – exactly as Jesus did," RUKE explains.

Windermere Union Church is an Open and Affirming United Church of Christ congregation in Windermere, Florida, committed to creating a welcoming space where all of God's children are embraced. The church believes in living out Christ's example of radical love and inclusion, guided by the UCC belief that "God is still speaking." For more information visit or reach out to RUKE at [email protected] .

SOURCE Daniel Ruke with Rebel Faith

