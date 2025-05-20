Apptech Payments Corp. Begins Trading On OTCQB® And Has Director And Officer Departures

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech or the“Company”) (OTCQB: APCX), a fintech company, today announced the Company was notified by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that as a result of the Company's previously disclosed noncompliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), Nasdaq has determined to delist the Company's common stock and warrants from the Nasdaq Capital Market and, accordingly, has suspended trading in the Company's common stock and warrants effective at the open of business, May 20, 2025.

The Company's common stock and warrants are quoted on the OTC Markets' OTCQB® market tier, an electronic quotation service operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. for eligible securities traded over the counter. The Company's common stock and warrants began trading on the OTCQB® market tier at the open of business on May 20, 2025, under its current trading symbols, APCX and APCXW.

The transition to the quotation of the Company's common stock and warrants on the OTC Markets will have no effect on the Company's operations. It will continue to file all required reports with the SEC under applicable federal securities laws, which will be available on the SEC's website, .

Tom DeRosa, CEO of AppTech Payments Corp., commented:

“While we are naturally disappointed by the delisting, our focus remains firmly on our growth strategy. We are increasingly confident in our revenue outlook.”

On May 19, 2025, Luke D'Angelo resigned as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors and as an employee of AppTech Payments Corp. (the“Company”). Mr. D'Angelo's resignation was not due to a disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices. A replacement has not been determined at this time.

On May 19, 2025, Virgilio Llapitan resigned as President, Chief Operating Officer & Director of AppTech Payments Corp. (the“Company”). Mr. Llapitan's resignation was not due to a disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices. A replacement has not been determined at this time.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

