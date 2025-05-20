Fruth Custom Packaging Adds Capacity To Serve Increasing Demand For Biohazard Bags And Autoclave Bags

PLACENTIA, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fruth Custom Packaging, a leading domestic manufacturer of medical packaging, has expanded operations to respond to increasing demand for biohazard bags and autoclave bags. Designed for healthcare, medical research, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology industries, Fruth autoclave bags include sterilization bags for medical instruments, specimen bags for transportation of biological samples, and biohazard bags for disposal of infectious waste.

Engineered for impact and puncture resistance, Fruth autoclave bags meet the most demanding worldwide regulations for sterilization and decontamination, meeting ASTM tear resistance, impact resistance, and dart drop tests. Fruth autoclave bags are compatible with high vacuum steam, ETO gas, gamma or chemical sterilization methods, and meet all autoclaving specifications per USP 〈1211〉 Sterilization Assurance. The bags are also compliant with EPA regulations and meet WHO, CDC, and state health and safety codes.

Fruth autoclave bags are manufactured in the U.S. from 100% domestically-sourced resin with industry-leading lead times. Customizable features such as temperature indicator strips provide an additional layer of safety and compliance.

Fruth's extensive customization capabilities allow for autoclave bags to be tailored to the specific requirements of each application. Available in a wide range of sizes and material gauges, Fruth autoclave bags can be customized with features such as gussets, resealable closures, temperature indicator strips, antistatic properties, bar coding, and custom printing.

“Our expansion reflects Fruth's ongoing commitment to delivering U.S. made sterilization packaging to the medical and life sciences sectors,” said Jaime Read, General Manager of Fruth.“This expansion allows us to continue providing industry-best lead times and customization options.”

To learn more about Fruth autoclave bags and biohazard bags, visit fruth.com/autoclave

About Fruth Custom Packaging

Fruth Custom Packaging, a division of C-P Flexible Packaging, is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of customized flexible packaging for a wide range of industries, including medical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, electronics, aerospace, military, semiconductor and consumer goods. With over 40 years of experience, Fruth's manufacturing capabilities include in-house blown film extrusion, flexographic printing, slitting, and specialty bag converting. Committed to sustainability, Fruth recycles over 800,000 pounds of plastic annually and utilizes solar-powered manufacturing. All products are 100% American-made, with raw materials sourced domestically. For more information, visit .

About C-P Flexible Packaging

Founded in 1958, C-P Flexible Packaging is one of the top flexible packaging manufacturers in the U.S., supporting the growth efforts of some of the world's leading consumer packaged goods companies. A portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, C-P operates ten manufacturing plants across North America and employs over 1,000 people. The company brings together a full portfolio of flexible packaging formats spanning HD printed rollstock, premade pouches, shrink sleeves, stretch sleeves, poly bags, roll-fed labels, peel and reseal packaging, cold-seal flow wrap, compostable and recyclable flexible packaging. For more information on C-P Flexible Packaging, visit .

