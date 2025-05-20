Skilled Nursing Centers Get Cooking With Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell: Expanding Culinary Excellence In TN

Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing

Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing

Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing

NASHVILLE & GALLATIN, TN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Green Hills and Gallatin, Centers for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville and Gallatin, are so proud to share the expansion of the dining experience in their communities by introducing their Signature Culinary Excellence program in partnership with Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell.Chef Anne Burrell, Food Network star and host of shows such as primetime franchise Worst Cooks in America, Chef Wanted, and Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, will provide her culinary expertise and insights to both Green Hills and Gallatin, bringing a taste of home to the patients and residents in these centers through her signature recipes and dishes that are, as Burrell shared,“Good for the soul!”On April 30th and May 1st, Green Hills and Gallatin Center welcomed Chef Anne Burrell through their doors, inviting patients and residents to a delicious menu tasting alongside their families and loved ones, as well as local dignitaries, to sample the new menu and connect with Chef Anne herself.Gallatin Center was especially honored and privileged to welcome Councilman Steven Carter (Gallatin City Council) to their food tasting event, continuing to share Gallatin's mission and commitment to excellence of care, as well as introducing their innovative culinary expansion to the overall dining experience in subacute and skilled nursing care.Green Hills and Gallatin were so proud to host these new menu tasting events with their local communities, showcasing not only their partnership with world-renowned Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell, but also bringing dining opportunities for patients in healthcare settings to a new standard.From all aspects of overall wellbeing, clinical service, and true guest experience, the overwhelming positive feedback from patients and families has been incredible, and this introduction of the new menu and recipe curations from Chef Anne herself were so well received; this is just the beginning, and these centers are so elated to see the continued growth and success of this thriving Signature program. Also, in-house chefs are trained in culinary techniques and the craftsmanship of all of Anne Burrell's recipes, keeping greatness and consistency at the forefront of every meal.For more information and to set a VIP interview, please email ....Together alongside Chef Anne, Green Hills and Gallatin are changing the paradigm of dining in healthcare- providing unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for their communities' Rehabilitation and Nursing needs.

Ashley Romano

CareRite Centers, LLC

631-617-7785

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.