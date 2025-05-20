YWCA Greater Los Angeles Celebrates Women Making An Impact

YWCA Greater Los Angeles Logo

Kymberly Garrett (C), Chairwoman of the YWCA Greater Los Angeles Board of Directors, receives inaugural YHER Woman of Excellence Award from CEO Lori Carmona (L) and board member Nicole Harper Rawlins (R).

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On May 6, YWCA Greater Los Angeles proudly hosted the inaugural YHER (YWCA Honor. Elevate. Respect.) celebration, an inspiring afternoon dedicated to recognizing the outstanding contributions women make in their workplaces and communities. The event honored more than 30 remarkable women who were selected by their companies for their profound impact, alongside the presentation of the first-ever Woman of Excellence Award to Kymberly Garrett.Garrett, Chairwoman of the YWCA Greater Los Angeles Board of Directors, was celebrated for her visionary leadership, decades of transformative work in Human Resources, and tireless dedication to advancing equity for women and underrepresented communities. Her pivotal role in shaping the YWCA's 2024-2029 Strategic Plan and her commitment to mentorship exemplify the excellence and leadership the award represents.The event brought together empowerment speakers, Dr. Heather Backstrom, Janice Smallwood-McKenzie, and Liz A. Garcia, who shared actionable strategies to help attendees overcome imposter syndrome, build their personal and professional brands, and harness the power of networking. Guests engaged in a series of interactive experiences, including professional headshot stations, the MyIntent booth for personalized keepsakes, and a dynamic 360-photo experience."This gathering was more than just an awards ceremony-it was a celebration of women's achievements and an opportunity to inspire continued impact," said Lori Carmona, YWCA Greater Los Angeles CEO. "Honoring Kymberly and 31 additional women recognized by their companies is a testament to the transformative influence women have in their organizations and communities."YWCA Greater Los Angeles has long been committed to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Through YHER, the organization is creating a platform for women to share their stories, inspire others, and drive meaningful change. The celebration reaffirmed the importance of supporting women at every stage of their journey.YWCA Greater Los Angeles extends heartfelt gratitude to its sponsors and supporters for making this milestone event possible. Together, we are shaping a future where every woman's achievements are recognized, her voice is heard, and her potential is realized.About YWCA Greater Los AngelesFor more than 130 years, YWCA Greater Los Angeles has been a pillar of empowerment and support for women, girls, and families across the community. Dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all, the organization provides affordable early child development programs, comprehensive support for gender-based violence survivors, enrichment opportunities for seniors, and safe havens for youth to thrive. Guided by its 2024-2029 Strategic Plan, YWCA Greater Los Angeles remains committed to Enhance, Elevate, and Empower-strengthening its programs, expanding financial empowerment initiatives, and cultivating transformative partnerships to meet the evolving needs of the communities it serves.

