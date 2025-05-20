Pure Visibility, Inc. Launches Marketing Recharge To Spark Connection In Ann Arbor's Marketing Scene

Pure Visibility presents Marketing Recharge to Spark Connection in Ann Arbor's Marketing Scene

Pure Visibility launches Marketing Recharge, a monthly event series uniting Ann Arbor's marketing community. First event on May 27th tackles AI in business.

- Tarun GehaniANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ann Arbor's thriving marketing and tech scene is getting a new pulse with the launch of Marketing Recharge, a monthly event series created to bring together marketers, creatives, entrepreneurs, and innovators for inspiring conversations, real connections, and actionable insights.The inaugural Marketing Recharge event will take place on Tuesday, May 27th from 5:00-7:00pm at Pure Visibility 's downtown Ann Arbor headquarters, inside Bamboo at 200 S. 1st St., kicking off with an expert panel discussion titled:“How the OGs of A2 Marketing & Tech Are Navigating the AI Shift.”Moderated by Tarun Gehani, Director of SEO at Pure Visibility, the event will feature three of Ann Arbor's most respected agency leaders:Jim Hume, Founder and Principal of Phire GroupLinda Girard, CEO of Pure VisibilityBen Lorenz, Managing Partner at Human ElementTogether, these panelists represent decades of experience across branding, digital marketing, ecommerce, and web development. Each has led their organization through dramatic shifts in technology and strategy, and now they're sharing how they're adapting to the rise of AI, leading creative teams through change, and rethinking what it means to deliver value in an increasingly automated world.“We built Marketing Recharge to be more than just a speaker series, it's about bringing the local marketing and creative community together to connect, to learn, to grow,” said Gehani.“Ann Arbor has such a vibrant community of smart and talented individuals, we want to feature as many as possible while keeping the conversation relevant to this ever-changing business landscape.”Experience casual networking on the rooftop patio before and after the panel. Whether seasoned marketers or just starting out, attendees will leave recharged with new ideas, new tools, meaningful connections, and a renewed sense of creative energy.Future Marketing Recharge events will be on the 4th Tuesday of the month, covering emerging trends and challenges in marketing, technology, and business leadership. Each session will spotlight different voices from Ann Arbor and beyond, maintaining a focus on community-driven connection.Be part of the movement-register now for Marketing Recharge presented by Pure Visibility:About Pure VisibilityPure Visibility is a results-driven digital marketing agency based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, led by CEO Linda Girard. Our mission is to deliver measurable ROI through data-backed digital strategies that align with real business goals, not just marketing tactics.As a Google Partner and Microsoft Advertising Partner, we specialize in search engine optimization (SEO), paid digital advertising (including PPC, display, and social media campaigns), and Google Analytics. For nearly two decades, we've helped clients-from small businesses to Fortune 500 brands like Kellogg's and Stellantis-maximize the return on their digital investments.We serve a wide range of industries, including multifamily, ecommerce, education, manufacturing, technology, and biotech, developing tailored strategies that generate qualified leads, increase visibility, and drive growth.With over 20 years of experience and a long-standing relationship with Google, we stay ahead of industry changes to ensure our clients' marketing efforts are always moving the needle. At Pure Visibility, we've been ROI-focused digital visibility experts since day one.

