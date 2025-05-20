NMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Kolkata's NRS Medical College, Highlights R.G. Kar Like Flaws

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a show-cause to Kolkata's state-run N.R.S. Medical College & Hospital on a number of gross irregularities, lapses, and negligence both in the healthcare management as well as the academic infrastructure at the prime medical institute of the state.

The instances of irregularities and lapses highlighted in the show-cause notice are somewhat same as that were in another Kolkata-based and state-run medical institute namely R.G. Karm Medical College & Hospital, which was in the regular headlines in the recent past following the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor within the hospital premises in August last year.

Besides slapping the show-cause notice, the NMC had also cautioned the NRS authorities of a financial penalty of Rs 8 crore if the latter fail to give a satisfactory reply to the notice.

In the show cause notice, NMC had pointed out that 18 out of 20 departments in NRS are deficient. In the show-cause notice, the NMC authorities have referred to video on August 1, 2024, which showed that the examination hall in NRS was too crowded and the students were talking to each other during the examination period.

In the show-cause notice, the NMC has also noted that the positions of senior resident doctors were vacant in a case of some critical departments like anatomy, biochemistry, forensic medicine, and physiology, among others.

The NMC had also pointed out other lapses, like bed occupancy at just 73 per cent and non-availability of cadaver data, as they were not uploaded in the clinical details. There were also deficiencies in the bed occupancy date, as per the show-cause notice.

At the time the report was filed, neither the NRS Principal nor the Vice Principal & Medical Superintendent gave any official reaction to the media on the show-cause notice.