Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TEAMSTERS CALL ON NEVADA ASSEMBLY TO PASS BILL REQUIRING HUMAN OPERATORS IN DRIVELESS TRUCKS


2025-05-20 12:46:11
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Senate Bill 395 Will Protect Good Middle-Class Jobs

CARSON CITY, Nev., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters are calling on the Nevada Assembly to reject pressure from Big Tech lobbyists and pass Senate Bill 395. The legislation, which passed the state Senate last month and now awaits a vote in the Assembly, will require a human safety operator behind the wheel of commercial vehicles weighing over 26,000 pounds.

"Big Tech companies don't care about hardworking Nevadans," said Tommy Blitsch, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 631 in Las Vegas. "Our roads don't belong to out-of-state billionaires. We encourage the Assembly to support our members and the thousands of Nevadans who drive for a living."

The Teamsters have played a pivotal role fighting in state houses across the country for autonomous vehicle regulations that protect workers. Beyond Nevada, the union is currently fighting for enhanced autonomous vehicle regulations in California, Delaware, and Texas.

"We're talking about protecting good-paying jobs," said Shane King, a 32-year Teamster and a Local 631 shop steward. "Why any lawmaker would want to hurt the middle class is beyond me. We encourage them to support working people and pass this legislation."

Teamsters Local 631 represents workers in gaming, construction, logistics, transit, and other industries throughout Southern Nevada. For more information, go to teamsterslocal631 .

Contact:
 Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

