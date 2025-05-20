Centre Clears Appointment Of Justice K. Somashekar As Chief Justice Of Manipur HC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Acting swiftly on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre on Tuesday cleared the appointment of Justice Kempaiah Somashekar as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court after the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar on May 21.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, Judge of the Karnataka High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Last week, the apex court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, recommended Justice Somashekar's appointment as the Chief Justice of Manipur HC.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 15th May, 2025, has recommended appointment of Mr. Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, as the Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur, consequent upon the retirement of Mr. Justice D. Krishnakumar on 21st May, 2025," said a statement released on the website of the apex court.

Born on September 15, 1963, Justice Somashekar was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court in November 2016 and took oath as the permanent Judge of Karnataka HC in November 2018.

On June 17, 1998, he was directly appointed as a District and Sessions Judge. He served as Additional District and Sessions Judge at Bijapur (Vijayapura), Bangalore City Civil Court, and Principal District and Sessions Judge at Uttara Kannada, Karwar District, Hassan, Bangalore Rural District and Chitradurga. He also served as Registrar Judicial and Registrar Vigilance of the Karnataka High Court.

Before elevation to the Bench, Justice Somashekar practised in Mysore and Chamarajanagar on both civil and criminal sides.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) governing the appointment of HC Judges, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) initiates the proposal for the appointment of the Chief Justice of a High Court. The CJI would send his recommendation for the appointment of a puisne Judge of the High Court as Chief Justice of that High Court or of another High Court, in consultation with the two senior-most Judges of the Supreme Court, commonly known as Collegium.

After receipt of the recommendation of the SC Collegium, the Union Minister of Law and Justice would obtain the views of the state government concerned. After receipt of the views of the state government, the Union Minister of Law and Justice will submit proposals to the Prime Minister, who will then advise the President as to the selection. As soon as the appointment is approved by the President, the Department of Justice announces the appointment and issues a notification in the Gazette of India.