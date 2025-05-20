‘Sindoor’ Symbolises Our Culture And Pride: Rajasthan CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday said that under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian armed forces gave a powerful response to terrorists through Operation Sindoor.

He stated that the operation punished those who dared to threaten the dignity of Indian women, represented by the sacred sindoor.

Speaking at the 'Sindoor Yatra' organised by Matrushakti in Jaipur, the Chief Minister emphasised that Sindoor is not just a cosmetic but a symbol of Indian culture, respect, and the pride of mothers and sisters.

He added that Operation Sindoor's story must reach every citizen, as it embodies the strength and unity of the nation. The Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife Geeta Sharma, participated in the yatra from Hawa Mahal to Choti Chaupar via Badi Chaupar and Tripolia Bazaar. The procession was greeted with floral showers at various points by enthusiastic citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma recalled the Prime Minister's firm statement following the Pahalgam attack-that the terrorists would be punished in an unimaginable way.

"Just a few days later, our brave soldiers and scientists, under his leadership, struck back hard, showcasing India's unmatched resolve,” he said.

He also saluted the courage of national heroes like Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

“They demonstrated that India's daughters are second to none, delivering a strong message to our enemies when they dared to challenge the pride of our mothers and sisters,” he said.

Geeta Devi, wife of Sharma, also walked alongside thousands of women during the yatra. She praised the spirit of Matrushakti and highlighted the patriotism and awareness that such events spread.

“Women like Sofiya Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh are proud examples of India's strength and valour. Their courage should inspire every woman in the country,” she said.

She urged women to participate in large numbers in such initiatives, adding,“When slogans of 'Bharat Mata' echo in the air, they energise the spirit of the nation.”

The yatra saw participation from several prominent leaders, including Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, Jaipur Heritage Mayor Kusum Yadav, BJP National Secretary Alka Gurjar, State General Secretary Santosh Ahlawat, State Minister Steffi Chauhan, Campaign Co-convenor Apurva Singh, BJP leaders Ravi Nair, Chandramanohar Batwada, Mohan Lal Gupta, and others.