Dupont And Epicore Biosystems Collaborate To Advance Worker Safety Through Smart Wearable Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rising temperatures and extreme climate conditions contribute to cognitive and physical decline, particularly in physically demanding industries. A 2024 Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) for Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings underscores the growing regulatory attention in this area. As a result, personalized hydration and physiologically driven safety measures are critical to mitigate the risks of heat exhaustion and stress. Epicore's Connected Hydration wearable solutionprovides real-time hydration and physiological tracking. In combination with DuPont's personal protective clothing, these biometric data streams and personalized recommendations have the potential to offer unparalleled insights about worker safety under various work conditions.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with DuPont to unlock new worker safety applications for our Connected Hydration platform," said Matt Marrapode, Vice President of Strategy at Epicore Biosystems. "Our overarching goal is to empower workers with personalized hydration insights, enabling them to perform at their best while minimizing risks associated with dehydration and heat exposure. This collaboration with DuPont represents an important step toward combining wearable hydration management solutions with personal protective equipment."

Epicore's Connected Hydration platform1 is the first smart wearable solution in the market that helps workers proactively manage their hydration and recovery using sweat-sensing technology. Connected Hydration has been broadly deployed across North America, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East in sports, wellness, and industrial settings. By integrating Epicore's data-driven health monitoring solutions with DuPont's portfolio of personal protective clothing, the companies are uniquely positioned to explore new individualized strategies to support workers in high-risk environments requiring protective gear.

"Our mission at DuPont is to protect workers and to help ensure their well-being in the workplace. Collaborating with Epicore Biosystems enables our team to explore advanced biometrics in tandem with our industry-leading personal protective solutions," said Liz Briggs, Global Marketing Manager at DuPont.

The collaboration reflects DuPont and Epicore's shared commitment to advancing breakthrough innovations that address workers' hydration and safety needs. Both companies are helping to set the stage for a future whereby smart wearable technologies and personal protective equipment play a crucial and integrated role in the workplace.

Epicore Biosystems is a digital health company spun out of Northwestern University's Querrey Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics and the John Rogers Laboratory. Epicore has developed advanced sweat-sensing wearables that provide real-time personalized health insights. Their clinically validated biowearable solutions and cloud analytics are deployed globally and licensed by leading Fortune 500 companies, the Department of Defense and the National Institute of Health.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety.

