Wizz Air Receives First Airbus A321XLR Aircraft Powered By RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTFTM Engines

Airline will become first operator of the GTF-powered aircraft

HAMBURG, Germany, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a ceremony at Airbus' A320 Final Assembly Line today, Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, joined with Airbus and Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. (Wizz Air) to celebrate delivery of the airline's first A321XLR aircraft. The delivery marks a significant milestone as Wizz Air becomes the first operator of the A321XLR powered by GTF engines.

"The GTF-powered Airbus A321XLR brings new value to the market segment, expanding growth opportunities for our airline customers – including Wizz Air as the first of many operators," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "This delivery underscores the benefits the GTF engine offers with its world-class fuel efficiency and operating economics."

Wizz Air has a total of 47 GTF-powered A321XLR aircraft on order. Additionally, Pratt & Whitney currently powers the airline's fleet of 110 A321neo family aircraft with GTF engines, and 67 A320ceo family aircraft with IAE V2500® engines.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wizz Air Chief Corporate Officer Owain Jones said: "The arrival of our first A321XLR is a defining moment for Wizz Air and our passengers. This aircraft is one of the great results of our two decades long successful cooperation with Airbus that brings a revolution to air travel, enabling us to offer non-stop intercontinental routes at unbeatable prices while maintaining our commitment to efficiency and sustainability. Our customers will enjoy state-of-the-art cabin features, a quieter ride, and the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class. The future of travel is here, and we're just getting started!"

Globally, 13 customers have selected GTF engines to power more than 200 A321XLR aircraft. To date, more than 2,200 GTF-powered aircraft have been delivered to over 80 customers worldwide. The next evolution of the GTF engine, the GTF Advantage – which recently received U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type certification for the Airbus A320neo family and is on track for first engine deliveries later this year – is particularly well suited for the A321XLR with its higher take-off thrust capability.

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit .

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

